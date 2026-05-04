I Stopped Using My Debit Card 5 Years Ago. Here's What Changed

About five years ago now, I made a quiet change to the way I spend money. I stopped using my debit card…everywhere.

I didn't get rid of it -- just tucked it away in the back of my wallet. I've barely touched it since. I've also saved hundreds and boosted my credit score, all while being better protected from fraud.

Don't believe me? Here's what happened when I stopped using my debit card -- plus two credit cards you can use anytime, anywhere.

My money's better protected now

Here's something you might not think about until it's too late: When a fraudulent charge hits a debit card, the money is already gone. And you'll have a much harder time getting it back.

That's because you're disputing a transaction with funds that have already left your checking account, and getting them back can take days or longer.

With a credit card on the other hand, you're disputing a pending charge before you've paid a cent. Plus, federal law caps your credit card fraud liability at $50, and most major issuers offer $0 liability as a standard perk. For me, that peace of mind alone was worth the switch.

I'm earning on every single purchase

Here's something you probably already know: In most cases, money on a debit card gets you nothing in return.

The right credit card, on the other hand, can earn you 5%-6% back in a given bonus category. With a flat-rate card, you could get 1.5%-2% back on everything you buy. That means groceries, gas, travel purchases, random Amazon purchases at midnight.

That doesn't sound like a lot until you run the numbers. On $5,000 a month in spending, 2% cash back comes out to $100 a month, or $1,200 a year, just for using a different card.

It helps my credit score without any extra effort

Using my credit card (and paying it off) also helps me build my credit score.

That's because payment history, credit utilization, and account age all factor into your score. If you're paying your card off on time, and keeping your utilization low, that can mean a big boost to your score over time.

In turn, a higher credit score means better card offers, plus lower interest rate on mortgages, car loans, and more.

In short, using a credit card responsibly is one of the easiest ways to boost your overall financial health.

Two credit cards you can use everywhere

The easiest way to make the switch? Find a no-annual-fee card that earns consistent rewards on everything. These two are the ones I'd point most people toward.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: The everyday earner

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is about as close to "automatic rewards" as a card can get. Just use it where you shop to earn 2% cash rewards on purchases, no extra thought required.

That flat rate means you earn solid cash rewards no matter what you're buying. Also, there's a $0 annual fee.