I Stopped Using My Debit Card 5 Years Ago. Here's What Changed
About five years ago now, I made a quiet change to the way I spend money. I stopped using my debit card…everywhere.
I didn't get rid of it -- just tucked it away in the back of my wallet. I've barely touched it since. I've also saved hundreds and boosted my credit score, all while being better protected from fraud.
Don't believe me? Here's what happened when I stopped using my debit card -- plus two credit cards you can use anytime, anywhere.
My money's better protected now
Here's something you might not think about until it's too late: When a fraudulent charge hits a debit card, the money is already gone. And you'll have a much harder time getting it back.
That's because you're disputing a transaction with funds that have already left your checking account, and getting them back can take days or longer.
With a credit card on the other hand, you're disputing a pending charge before you've paid a cent. Plus, federal law caps your credit card fraud liability at $50, and most major issuers offer $0 liability as a standard perk. For me, that peace of mind alone was worth the switch.
I'm earning on every single purchase
Here's something you probably already know: In most cases, money on a debit card gets you nothing in return.
The right credit card, on the other hand, can earn you 5%-6% back in a given bonus category. With a flat-rate card, you could get 1.5%-2% back on everything you buy. That means groceries, gas, travel purchases, random Amazon purchases at midnight.
That doesn't sound like a lot until you run the numbers. On $5,000 a month in spending, 2% cash back comes out to $100 a month, or $1,200 a year, just for using a different card.
It helps my credit score without any extra effort
Using my credit card (and paying it off) also helps me build my credit score.
That's because payment history, credit utilization, and account age all factor into your score. If you're paying your card off on time, and keeping your utilization low, that can mean a big boost to your score over time.
In turn, a higher credit score means better card offers, plus lower interest rate on mortgages, car loans, and more.
In short, using a credit card responsibly is one of the easiest ways to boost your overall financial health.
Two credit cards you can use everywhere
The easiest way to make the switch? Find a no-annual-fee card that earns consistent rewards on everything. These two are the ones I'd point most people toward.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: The everyday earner
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is about as close to "automatic rewards" as a card can get. Just use it where you shop to earn 2% cash rewards on purchases, no extra thought required.
That flat rate means you earn solid cash rewards no matter what you're buying. Also, there's a $0 annual fee.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
For anyone who wants to upgrade from a debit card without changing their habits at all, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the move.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Ready to earn 2% cash rewards on purchases no matter where you go? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: If you want to mix in some bonus categories
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) makes a lot of sense, too, either as a complement to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card or a standalone earner. You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
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= Best
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
The 1.5% base rate on purchases isn't bad at all. But getting 3% on dining and drugstores and 5% on Chase travel can mean hundreds a year in savings. This one has no annual fee, too -- I actually have both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, so I'm earning 2% or more on everything I buy.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
Ready to ditch your debit card and start saving? Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.