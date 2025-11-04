Paying Down Debt? Forget Rewards Cards and Get This Instead

If your only priority is paying off debt, you don't need a rewards-earning credit card -- you want a card that gives you the longest 0% intro APR period possible. One of the best options: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APR periods on the market for no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.

Simply put, if I had to pay off debt myself, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to do it. Here's what to know before you apply.

Get almost two full years of 0% intro APR

First things first: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn rewards like most other credit cards. That means you won't be able to rack up cash back or travel rewards -- but if you're looking to eliminate debt, you'll get something even better.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies. That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, making it a great option for anyone looking to pay down debt.

Some cards like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offer strong earning rates alongside a 0% intro APR -- but it doesn't last as long. The Chase Freedom Unlimited®, for example, only offers 15 months of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after).

That means if your only goal (for the time being) is to cut down on high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is your best bet.

Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.