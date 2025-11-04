Paying Down Debt? Forget Rewards Cards and Get This Instead
If your only priority is paying off debt, you don't need a rewards-earning credit card -- you want a card that gives you the longest 0% intro APR period possible. One of the best options: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest intro APR periods on the market for no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.
Simply put, if I had to pay off debt myself, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to do it. Here's what to know before you apply.
Get almost two full years of 0% intro APR
First things first: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't earn rewards like most other credit cards. That means you won't be able to rack up cash back or travel rewards -- but if you're looking to eliminate debt, you'll get something even better.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies. That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, making it a great option for anyone looking to pay down debt.
Some cards like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offer strong earning rates alongside a 0% intro APR -- but it doesn't last as long. The Chase Freedom Unlimited®, for example, only offers 15 months of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after).
That means if your only goal (for the time being) is to cut down on high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is your best bet.
Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Who should apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is perfect for anyone who wants the longest 0% intro APR possible, on both purchases and balance transfers. You'll also want to know that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has:
- No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
Paying a one-time balance transfer fee is usually much cheaper than paying interest over a long period of time, but it's still worth noting.
With an intro APR offer lasting nearly two full years and no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the perfect way to get your finances on track -- and make sure they stay that way. If you're in debt now and looking for breathing room, I'd say the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is absolutely worth a look.
Want to start eating into high-interest debt? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore all the top options.
Our Research Expert