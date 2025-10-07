Stack 5% Back + $150 Amazon Gift Card With the Prime Visa

Imagine if you had a secret cheat code that got you an additional 5% discount on all of your Amazon orders.

Well, that's basically what the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) does. It earns 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

There's a $0 annual fee. Plus, new cardholders get an instant $150 Amazon Gift Card upon approval.

Here are all the deets.

Discounts on stuff you already buy

According to WalletHub data, the average cash back rate across all credit cards is 1.17%. That's not horrible, but it's certainly not amazing.

This is where the Prime Visa shines, especially for Amazon fans. Here are the ways it rewards Prime members:

5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

These rewards come in the form of points, which you can redeem for future Amazon purchases, travel, or simple statement credits to your account.

If you get this card and make it the default payment method for all your Amazon purchases (that's what I did), you'll start earning an easy $5 back on every $100 you spend.