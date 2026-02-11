The 4 Most Underrated Amex Platinum Perks

Its $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) may be sky-high, but the American Express Platinum Card® recoups its cost with famously splashy perks like airport lounge access and hotel credits. In fact, it has so many benefits that it's easy to overlook some of them. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

But those lesser-known perks can save you real money.

Here are four underrated Platinum Card® perks that deserve more attention.

1. Extended warranties

When you buy an eligible item with your Platinum Card®, the manufacturer's warranty is extended by up to a year. (Applies to warranties of five years or less.)

Let's say you use your Platinum Card® to buy something like:

A laptop

A TV

A watch

A pair of headphones

If it dies shortly after the original warranty expires, Amex may cover the cost of a repair or replacement -- up to $10,000 per claim (and up to $50,000 per year). Terms apply.

Many cardholders forget this perk exists until it saves them hundreds or thousands of dollars.

2. Companion Card

Most Platinum Card® holders know they can add an authorized user for a fee. But too many people overlook the no annual fee (see rates and fees) Companion Card.

The Companion Card doesn't come with all the perks, like lounge access and hotel status.

However…

The primary cardholder can still earn Membership Rewards points from someone else's spending

It can help the user build credit based on the primary cardholder's payments

It offers a TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry credit (once every four years)

It can make shared expenses and bill payments easier to manage

The Companion Card is perfect for a family member who doesn't need the full suite of Platinum Card® benefits. You can set a spending limit, too. So if you have a kid, you could help them start building credit -- without wrecking yours. Terms apply.