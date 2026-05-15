The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card of 2026: We Compared 50+ Options
If you spend $3,000 a month on a credit card and earn 1% back, you're pulling in $360 a year in cash rewards. Bump that to 2%, and the same spending puts $720 in your pocket -- without changing a single habit.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of top rewards credit cards every year. And for our 2026 awards, we picked the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) as the winner for Best for Flat-Rate Rewards Card in 2026.
Here's why it earned the top pick.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Our top flat-rate rewards card of 2026
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card hits the sweet spot for most American households -- a high flat rewards rate on purchases, no annual fee to eat into your earnings, and none of the category tracking or caps that turn rewards into a chore.
Here's what stood out during our review:
- $0 annual fee
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- Welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
- Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible)
This stack covers what almost everyone actually wants in a credit card -- a simple rewards structure and bonus features most of us would realistically use.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
How much you can earn with 2% cash rewards
This is where flat-rate cash back cards excel. You earn the same high rate across everyday spending categories, so there's nothing to track or caps to worry about.
Here's what 2% cash rewards back on purchases looks like at different monthly spending levels:
|Monthly Spend
|Annual Cash Rewards
|$2,000
|$480
|$3,000
|$720
|$4,000
|$960
|$5,000
|$1,200
For comparison, the same spending on a 1% cash rewards card would cut those rewards in half. A household spending $4,000 a month on credit cards is leaving $480 in cash rewards a year on the table by using a 1% card instead of a 2% cash rewards card on purchases. Over five years, that's nearly $2,400 in cash rewards never earned.
Don't forget the welcome offer
To kick-start your rewards, there's also an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Most households can hit that with regular grocery runs, gas, and a couple of monthly bills. Just make sure to use the new card as soon as it arrives -- set it as your default for everyday spending and the bonus tends to take care of itself.
Who it's best for
With a $0 annual fee, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a low-risk card to carry even if it's not your primary rewards card. It's the perfect daily driver for anyone currently earning less than 2% cash rewards on their everyday spending purchases (which includes most people using a basic 1% card or a debit card).
It's also a great sidekick card if you already have a travel rewards card you love. You can use your main rewards card where it earns the boosted rates (travel, dining, whatever), and let the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card handle the rest at a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Make your everyday spending work harder
A 2% flat-rate rewards card doesn't sound exciting until you do the math. At $3,000 a month in spending, that's $720 in rewards a year for buying things you were going to buy anyway.
Add the welcome bonus and cellphone protection, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns its spot as our Best for Flat-Rate Rewards pick by being the rare card that does the boring thing better than anyone else.
If you've been earning 1% back (or nothing at all) on your everyday spending, this is the easiest upgrade in personal finance.
Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.