The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card of 2026: We Compared 50+ Options

If you spend $3,000 a month on a credit card and earn 1% back, you're pulling in $360 a year in cash rewards. Bump that to 2%, and the same spending puts $720 in your pocket -- without changing a single habit.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of top rewards credit cards every year. And for our 2026 awards, we picked the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) as the winner for Best for Flat-Rate Rewards Card in 2026.

Here's why it earned the top pick.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Our top flat-rate rewards card of 2026

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card hits the sweet spot for most American households -- a high flat rewards rate on purchases, no annual fee to eat into your earnings, and none of the category tracking or caps that turn rewards into a chore.

Here's what stood out during our review:

$0 annual fee

Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after

Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible)

This stack covers what almost everyone actually wants in a credit card -- a simple rewards structure and bonus features most of us would realistically use.