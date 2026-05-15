The Best Flat-Rate Cash Back Card of 2026: We Compared 50+ Options

Published on May 15, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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If you spend $3,000 a month on a credit card and earn 1% back, you're pulling in $360 a year in cash rewards. Bump that to 2%, and the same spending puts $720 in your pocket -- without changing a single habit.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of top rewards credit cards every year. And for our 2026 awards, we picked the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) as the winner for Best for Flat-Rate Rewards Card in 2026.

Here's why it earned the top pick.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Our top flat-rate rewards card of 2026

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card hits the sweet spot for most American households -- a high flat rewards rate on purchases, no annual fee to eat into your earnings, and none of the category tracking or caps that turn rewards into a chore.

Here's what stood out during our review:

  • $0 annual fee
  • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
  • Welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
  • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
  • Up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible)

This stack covers what almost everyone actually wants in a credit card -- a simple rewards structure and bonus features most of us would realistically use.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

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    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

How much you can earn with 2% cash rewards

This is where flat-rate cash back cards excel. You earn the same high rate across everyday spending categories, so there's nothing to track or caps to worry about.

Here's what 2% cash rewards back on purchases looks like at different monthly spending levels:

Monthly Spend Annual Cash Rewards
$2,000 $480
$3,000 $720
$4,000 $960
$5,000 $1,200
Data source: Author's calculations.

For comparison, the same spending on a 1% cash rewards card would cut those rewards in half. A household spending $4,000 a month on credit cards is leaving $480 in cash rewards a year on the table by using a 1% card instead of a 2% cash rewards card on purchases. Over five years, that's nearly $2,400 in cash rewards never earned.

Don't forget the welcome offer

To kick-start your rewards, there's also an easy-to-earn welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Most households can hit that with regular grocery runs, gas, and a couple of monthly bills. Just make sure to use the new card as soon as it arrives -- set it as your default for everyday spending and the bonus tends to take care of itself.

Who it's best for

With a $0 annual fee, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a low-risk card to carry even if it's not your primary rewards card. It's the perfect daily driver for anyone currently earning less than 2% cash rewards on their everyday spending purchases (which includes most people using a basic 1% card or a debit card).

It's also a great sidekick card if you already have a travel rewards card you love. You can use your main rewards card where it earns the boosted rates (travel, dining, whatever), and let the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card handle the rest at a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Make your everyday spending work harder

A 2% flat-rate rewards card doesn't sound exciting until you do the math. At $3,000 a month in spending, that's $720 in rewards a year for buying things you were going to buy anyway.

Add the welcome bonus and cellphone protection, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns its spot as our Best for Flat-Rate Rewards pick by being the rare card that does the boring thing better than anyone else.

If you've been earning 1% back (or nothing at all) on your everyday spending, this is the easiest upgrade in personal finance.

Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more and apply today.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.