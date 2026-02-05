The Card Every Amazon Prime Shopper Should Have

Like most people alive in 2026, I'm an Amazon Prime member. If you are, too, there's one credit card you absolutely need to check out: the Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees).

For my money, the Prime Visa is the best way for Prime members to save even more money on the things they buy online. Between its strong earning rates, its instant welcome bonus, and the fact it has no annual fee, it's quickly become one of my favorite cards out there.

Here's what to know about the Prime Visa, and why now's a great time to apply.

Great earning rates on Amazon purchases and more

Considering it doesn't cost anything to carry, the Prime Visa has some earning rates that are definitely worth writing home about. You'll get:

  • 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

If your spending habits are anything like mine, your rewards will add up fast. Spend $300 a month on Amazon purchases, for example, and you're looking at $180 in rewards after a year -- without factoring in any of the card's other categories.

Land an instant $150 bonus today

Want to land maybe the easiest $150 you'll ever earn? The Prime Visa has you covered.

Plenty of cards make you spend hundreds or thousands to earn their welcome bonus. With the Prime Visa, though, you'll earn a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon card approval (exclusively for Prime members) -- money you can instantly put toward your next shopping spree.

Want to get started today? Read our full review of the Prime Visa and apply now.

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.