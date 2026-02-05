The Card Every Amazon Prime Shopper Should Have

Like most people alive in 2026, I'm an Amazon Prime member. If you are, too, there's one credit card you absolutely need to check out: the Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees).

For my money, the Prime Visa is the best way for Prime members to save even more money on the things they buy online. Between its strong earning rates, its instant welcome bonus, and the fact it has no annual fee, it's quickly become one of my favorite cards out there.

Here's what to know about the Prime Visa, and why now's a great time to apply.

Great earning rates on Amazon purchases and more

Considering it doesn't cost anything to carry, the Prime Visa has some earning rates that are definitely worth writing home about. You'll get:

5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

1% cash rewards on all other purchases

If your spending habits are anything like mine, your rewards will add up fast. Spend $300 a month on Amazon purchases, for example, and you're looking at $180 in rewards after a year -- without factoring in any of the card's other categories.