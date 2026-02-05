The Card Every Amazon Prime Shopper Should Have
Like most people alive in 2026, I'm an Amazon Prime member. If you are, too, there's one credit card you absolutely need to check out: the Amazon Prime Visa (see rates and fees).
For my money, the Prime Visa is the best way for Prime members to save even more money on the things they buy online. Between its strong earning rates, its instant welcome bonus, and the fact it has no annual fee, it's quickly become one of my favorite cards out there.
Here's what to know about the Prime Visa, and why now's a great time to apply.
Great earning rates on Amazon purchases and more
Considering it doesn't cost anything to carry, the Prime Visa has some earning rates that are definitely worth writing home about. You'll get:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
If your spending habits are anything like mine, your rewards will add up fast. Spend $300 a month on Amazon purchases, for example, and you're looking at $180 in rewards after a year -- without factoring in any of the card's other categories.
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Land an instant $150 bonus today
Want to land maybe the easiest $150 you'll ever earn? The Prime Visa has you covered.
Plenty of cards make you spend hundreds or thousands to earn their welcome bonus. With the Prime Visa, though, you'll earn a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon card approval (exclusively for Prime members) -- money you can instantly put toward your next shopping spree.
Want to get started today? Read our full review of the Prime Visa and apply now.
JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.