This 2% Flat-Rate Card Outpaces Most Other Rewards Cards

The average cash-back rate among credit cards is just 1.17%, according to WalletHub's 2025 Credit Landscape Report. That means for every $10,000 spent, you're getting about $117 in rewards. Not bad… but also not great.

Now imagine getting an unlimited 2% cash rewards, without needing to chase rotating categories, activate offers, or even pay an annual fee. That's what the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) offers.

Here's why I recommend it to everyone, even my own mom.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards

Most rewards cards cater towards a specific type of spending. For example, they might offer 5% back on travel, 3% on dining, 1% on everything else. They can work… but they require effort and remembering all the niche categories.

On the other hand, flat-rate rewards cards just give you the same flat rate for all spending. It's way simpler, more consistent, and suitable for a wider range of people with different spending habits.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the highest rates I've ever seen, offering an unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases.

It might not be as high as some bonus categories on other cards, but that 2% cash rewards rate beats almost all of them in the "everything else" category.

If you're spending around $2,500 per month on your card, 2% cash rewards means $600 back per year!