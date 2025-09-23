This 2% Flat-Rate Card Outpaces Most Other Rewards Cards
The average cash-back rate among credit cards is just 1.17%, according to WalletHub's 2025 Credit Landscape Report. That means for every $10,000 spent, you're getting about $117 in rewards. Not bad… but also not great.
Now imagine getting an unlimited 2% cash rewards, without needing to chase rotating categories, activate offers, or even pay an annual fee. That's what the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) offers.
Here's why I recommend it to everyone, even my own mom.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards
Most rewards cards cater towards a specific type of spending. For example, they might offer 5% back on travel, 3% on dining, 1% on everything else. They can work… but they require effort and remembering all the niche categories.
On the other hand, flat-rate rewards cards just give you the same flat rate for all spending. It's way simpler, more consistent, and suitable for a wider range of people with different spending habits.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the highest rates I've ever seen, offering an unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
It might not be as high as some bonus categories on other cards, but that 2% cash rewards rate beats almost all of them in the "everything else" category.
If you're spending around $2,500 per month on your card, 2% cash rewards means $600 back per year!
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
It comes with a rare 0% intro APR combo
One underrated feature of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is its 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases. (The go-to 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.)
This could give you serious breathing room if you're carrying debt or planning a large purchase.
Most intro APR or balance transfer cards don't offer any rewards at all. But this one has a rare combo that lets you pay no interest while earning rewards at the same time.
The $200 cash rewards welcome offer is easy to qualify for
Despite having a $0 annual fee, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card still throws in a welcome offer for new cardholders.
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Combine that with the ongoing 2% cash rewards rate, and the first year value is really strong for this card.
A perfect companion to your primary rewards card
Here's a little hack I use personally. If you already have a strong rewards card, you can continue using it for the categories it shines in. Then, pair it with a flat-rate card like Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for everything else.
Carrying two cards gets you the best of both worlds. High rewards for bonus categories like travel and dining, then unlimited 2% cash rewards on everything else.
Yes, it takes a little more effort. But since there's no annual fee, there's little downside to adding this card to your wallet even if your usage is low.
Compare all the top rewards cards here and find the ones that fit your lifestyle.
Our Research Expert