This Card Pays 2% Cash Back on Everything
If you're looking for a credit card that rewards you on all purchases -- groceries, gas, dining, and everything in between -- the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, gets the job done.
The Citi Double Cash offers a flat 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. No need to track tons of bonus categories or spending limits.
There's also a $0 annual fee, and you'll get a lengthy intro offer for balance transfers. That makes this card a smart pick whether you're looking to earn rewards, save on interest or both.
Fair to Excellent (580-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Earn 2% cash back on all purchases
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
You'll earn Citi ThankYou® points instead of actual cash back, but those points can be redeemed for cash back at a rate of $0.01 per point. Redemption options include statement credits, checks, and direct deposits.
Bonus offer: $200 cash back
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
That's not the most lucrative welcome offer we've ever seen, but it's a great value for a no-annual-fee card -- especially since the spending requirement is very modest.
What are you waiting for? Apply for the Citi Double Cash today and earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months.
Save on interest with balance transfers
Looking to save on balance transfers, too? You're in luck -- the Citi Double Cash offers a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers.
After that, a go-to 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
This intro APR doesn't apply to new purchases, so this isn't the right card if you need to finance a large purchase over time. Still, if you've got an unwieldy existing balance on another card, the Citi Double Cash can help you out.
A few things to know
The simplicity of the Citi Double Cash can be appealing, but there are a few drawbacks to keep in mind:
- No travel perks. This isn't a premium rewards card and doesn't offer airport lounge access, travel insurance, or elevated rewards on travel. If you're looking for perks like that, you'll be better off looking at travel rewards cards.
- 3% foreign transaction fee. This card isn't ideal for spending abroad.
- Rewards post in two parts. Since you earn half the rewards when you pay your balance, full rewards can take time to appear.
That said, if you're looking for simple cash back and don't spend a lot of money overseas, you won't have much to worry about with this card.
Don't wait -- apply today
The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the most versatile credit cards available today. You'll earn unlimited cash back on all purchases, and you'll do it without paying an annual fee.
Add in perks like the welcome bonus and a 0% intro APR on balance transfers, and you've got one of the most valuable cash back cards out there.
Ready to start earning? Apply for the Citi Double Cash today and get 2% cash back on every purchase with a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees).
