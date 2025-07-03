There's also a $0 annual fee, and you'll get a lengthy intro offer for balance transfers. That makes this card a smart pick whether you're looking to earn rewards, save on interest or both.

The Citi Double Cash offers a flat 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. No need to track tons of bonus categories or spending limits.

If you're looking for a credit card that rewards you on all purchases -- groceries, gas, dining, and everything in between -- the Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, gets the job done.

This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Earn 2% cash back on all purchases

Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

You'll earn Citi ThankYou® points instead of actual cash back, but those points can be redeemed for cash back at a rate of $0.01 per point. Redemption options include statement credits, checks, and direct deposits.

Bonus offer: $200 cash back

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

That's not the most lucrative welcome offer we've ever seen, but it's a great value for a no-annual-fee card -- especially since the spending requirement is very modest.

What are you waiting for? Apply for the Citi Double Cash today and earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months.

Save on interest with balance transfers

Looking to save on balance transfers, too? You're in luck -- the Citi Double Cash offers a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers.

After that, a go-to 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)

This intro APR doesn't apply to new purchases, so this isn't the right card if you need to finance a large purchase over time. Still, if you've got an unwieldy existing balance on another card, the Citi Double Cash can help you out.

A few things to know

The simplicity of the Citi Double Cash can be appealing, but there are a few drawbacks to keep in mind:

No travel perks. This isn't a premium rewards card and doesn't offer airport lounge access, travel insurance, or elevated rewards on travel. If you're looking for perks like that, you'll be better off looking at travel rewards cards.

No travel perks. This isn't a premium rewards card and doesn't offer airport lounge access, travel insurance, or elevated rewards on travel. If you're looking for perks like that, you'll be better off looking at travel rewards cards. 3% foreign transaction fee.

This card isn't ideal for spending abroad. Rewards post in two parts. Since you earn half the rewards when you pay your balance, full rewards can take time to appear.

That said, if you're looking for simple cash back and don't spend a lot of money overseas, you won't have much to worry about with this card.

Don't wait -- apply today

The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the most versatile credit cards available today. You'll earn unlimited cash back on all purchases, and you'll do it without paying an annual fee.

Add in perks like the welcome bonus and a 0% intro APR on balance transfers, and you've got one of the most valuable cash back cards out there.

Ready to start earning? Apply for the Citi Double Cash today and get 2% cash back on every purchase with a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees).