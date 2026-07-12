Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash: Which Flat-Rate Card Wins Out?
Looking for one of the best flat-rate cards out there? You've come to the right place -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and Citi Double Cash® Card are two top contenders.
Both cards earn 2% cash rewards on purchases with no annual fee, but the way they get there is a bit different. There are some additional perks worth keeping in mind, too.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and the Citi Double Cash, and how to choose between the two.
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs. Citi Double Cash: How the earning rates compare
Both cards technically earn 2% cash rewards on purchases -- but they don't pay it out in the same way. Still, you're getting an elite flat rate with either of these top no-annual-fee cards.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card gives you 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no ifs, ands, or buts. The Citi Double Cash, meanwhile, earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
That split matters if you ever carry a balance -- which, if you're trying to actually save money with your card, you probably shouldn't. But the Citi Double Cash's earning structure gives you that much more reason to pay your balance on time.
Cash back made up $16.6 billion of the $47 billion in credit card rewards Americans earned in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. Flat-rate cards like these two account for a big chunk of that. Personally, I love pairing my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and its 2% cash rewards rate with a few bonus-category cards. That way, I'm getting at least 2% cash rewards on on purchases across the board.
Two notable separators: The Citi Double Cash also earns 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel, which matters if you book travel with your card. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, for its part, comes with up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft, with a $25 deductible.
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs. Citi Double Cash: Which welcome offer is better?
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card wins out here -- its welcome bonus is much easier to hit. New cardholders earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months, a bar most households can clear without changing their spending at all.
The Citi Double Cash, meanwhile, offers a $200 bonus after spending $1,500 in 6 months. That's still doable for most people, but it's not as light a lift as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
In fact, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find on any card, period. If you want an easy way to start your cash back journey off on the right foot, it's hard to beat.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs. Citi Double Cash: Which helps you pay off debt more?
On the other hand, the Citi Double Cash is the clear winner if you're moving debt from a higher-interest card. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, one of the longer windows you'll find on any card. A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, meanwhile, offers 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after. That means it can help if you're financing a near-term purchase, not just paying down old debt.
Six fewer months of 0% breathing room adds up fast on a large balance, though. If debt payoff is the priority, the Citi Double Cash's longer window wins out.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
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Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs. Citi Double Cash: Which should you pick?
I have (and love) the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, so I'm a bit biased here. But if you want a simpler path to 2% cash rewards on purchases, plus one of the easier welcome bonuses you'll find anywhere, it's definitely the way to go.
The Citi Double Cash makes sense if you need a longer runway to get rid of debt -- or just want to earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
The truth is that a 2% cash rewards flat rate is one of the best you can find, so you can't really go wrong here. And if you're still weighing all your options, our list of the best cash back cards is a great place to look.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.