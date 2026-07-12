Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Citi Double Cash: Which Flat-Rate Card Wins Out?

Looking for one of the best flat-rate cards out there? You've come to the right place -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and Citi Double Cash® Card are two top contenders.

Both cards earn 2% cash rewards on purchases with no annual fee, but the way they get there is a bit different. There are some additional perks worth keeping in mind, too.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and the Citi Double Cash, and how to choose between the two.

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs. Citi Double Cash: How the earning rates compare

Both cards technically earn 2% cash rewards on purchases -- but they don't pay it out in the same way. Still, you're getting an elite flat rate with either of these top no-annual-fee cards.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card gives you 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no ifs, ands, or buts. The Citi Double Cash, meanwhile, earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

That split matters if you ever carry a balance -- which, if you're trying to actually save money with your card, you probably shouldn't. But the Citi Double Cash's earning structure gives you that much more reason to pay your balance on time.

Cash back made up $16.6 billion of the $47 billion in credit card rewards Americans earned in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. Flat-rate cards like these two account for a big chunk of that. Personally, I love pairing my Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and its 2% cash rewards rate with a few bonus-category cards. That way, I'm getting at least 2% cash rewards on on purchases across the board.

Two notable separators: The Citi Double Cash also earns 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel, which matters if you book travel with your card. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, for its part, comes with up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft, with a $25 deductible.

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs. Citi Double Cash: Which welcome offer is better?

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card wins out here -- its welcome bonus is much easier to hit. New cardholders earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months, a bar most households can clear without changing their spending at all.

The Citi Double Cash, meanwhile, offers a $200 bonus after spending $1,500 in 6 months. That's still doable for most people, but it's not as light a lift as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

In fact, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find on any card, period. If you want an easy way to start your cash back journey off on the right foot, it's hard to beat.