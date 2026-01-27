SoFi Crypto Review: A Beginner-Friendly Platform With Bank-Level Security

As crypto becomes more mainstream in personal finance, SoFi Crypto is making it more intuitive to access for regular folks. Especially those who already bank or invest with SoFi®.

Here are a few standout features that I think are valuable and unique upsides.

1. One app to manage everything

One of the biggest perks of SoFi Crypto is that it lives inside the same app as the rest of your finances. That means no juggling passwords, logging into sketchy third-party exchanges, or wiring money back and forth.

With SoFi®, you can manage:

Checking and savings accounts

Credit cards

Student loans and personal loans

Home loans and mortgage refinancing

Investing accounts (IRAs, brokerage)

And now, cryptocurrency

That kind of all-in-one access is rare -- even with today's top crypto apps and exchanges. When everything is in one place, it just makes tracking your money feel a whole lot simpler.

2. Instant transfers and trades

One of the biggest pain points in crypto trading is waiting for funds to settle. But because SoFi Crypto is directly linked to your SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, you can move money instantly and place a trade the moment you're ready.

This speed and convenience make SoFi Crypto feel less like a separate "crypto thing" and more like a natural extension of your banking life.

3. Beginner-friendly tools and education

Crypto's still one of the few areas in personal finance I don't know inside and out. That's why I appreciate how SoFi® provides guides and educational resources to help users understand how crypto works before buying in.

This is aligned with how we think at The Motley Fool. We believe you should only invest in things you understand, and that cryptocurrencies should be approached with a long-term, intentional mindset.

SoFi®'s tone and tools support that same mission, rather than encouraging users to YOLO into volatile meme cryptos.

4. A broad (but not overwhelming) coin selection

SoFi Crypto currently supports 25+ cryptocurrencies, including staples like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL).

This is a good middle ground. It offers more variety than a beginner-only platform, but not so many options that you get confused or overwhelmed.