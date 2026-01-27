SoFi Crypto Review: A Beginner-Friendly Platform With Bank-Level Security

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
I'll be honest -- I'm not a crypto bro. But I am curious, and I like tools that make investing super simple. So when I saw that SoFi® now offers crypto trading inside its already-awesome banking app, I wanted to take a closer look.
With SoFi Crypto, you can buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana -- plus 25+ other cryptocurrencies -- all through a federally regulated bank. I don't know about you, but trust is a must when it comes to my money and investments. And there's a bit more peace of mind having that layer of security and structure you don't always get with other decentralized or unregulated crypto platforms.
If you've ever wanted to dip your toe into crypto, this might be one of the most chill ways to start.
Bottom Line
SoFi Crypto is a beginner-friendly platform that lets you buy and sell 25+ cryptocurrencies directly from your SoFi® banking app. It's an inutitive, regulated way to explore crypto -- ideal for people who want convenience, security, and an all-in-one financial experience.
Fees:
1% flat fee on buy/sell transactions
Account Minimum:
$0
At Motley Fool Money, we rate cryptocurrencies on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes fees, customer experience, security, investment options, and staking and rewards.
The highest-rated cryptocurrency exchanges have:
The relative lack of regulation in the cryptocurrency industry makes us take our responsibilities even more seriously -- we want investors to access this new asset class in the safest way possible.
We combine the factors outlined above to ensure you're getting the best recommendations on each of our pages. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring cryptocurrencies from reputable brands.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates cryptocurrencies.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate cryptocurrencies on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). Our rating criteria includes fees, customer experience, security, investment options, and staking and rewards.
The highest-rated cryptocurrency exchanges have:
The relative lack of regulation in the cryptocurrency industry makes us take our responsibilities even more seriously -- we want investors to access this new asset class in the safest way possible.
We combine the factors outlined above to ensure you're getting the best recommendations on each of our pages. Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring cryptocurrencies from reputable brands.
Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates cryptocurrencies.
As crypto becomes more mainstream in personal finance, SoFi Crypto is making it more intuitive to access for regular folks. Especially those who already bank or invest with SoFi®.
Here are a few standout features that I think are valuable and unique upsides.
One of the biggest perks of SoFi Crypto is that it lives inside the same app as the rest of your finances. That means no juggling passwords, logging into sketchy third-party exchanges, or wiring money back and forth.
With SoFi®, you can manage:
That kind of all-in-one access is rare -- even with today's top crypto apps and exchanges. When everything is in one place, it just makes tracking your money feel a whole lot simpler.
One of the biggest pain points in crypto trading is waiting for funds to settle. But because SoFi Crypto is directly linked to your SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, you can move money instantly and place a trade the moment you're ready.
This speed and convenience make SoFi Crypto feel less like a separate "crypto thing" and more like a natural extension of your banking life.
Crypto's still one of the few areas in personal finance I don't know inside and out. That's why I appreciate how SoFi® provides guides and educational resources to help users understand how crypto works before buying in.
This is aligned with how we think at The Motley Fool. We believe you should only invest in things you understand, and that cryptocurrencies should be approached with a long-term, intentional mindset.
SoFi®'s tone and tools support that same mission, rather than encouraging users to YOLO into volatile meme cryptos.
SoFi Crypto currently supports 25+ cryptocurrencies, including staples like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL).
This is a good middle ground. It offers more variety than a beginner-only platform, but not so many options that you get confused or overwhelmed.
There are a few things to be aware of before diving in -- especially if you're a more advanced crypto user or plan to trade often:
SoFi® charges a flat-rate 1% fee on all crypto buy and sell transactions. While this makes things simple, it's a bit steep compared to some crypto exchanges, especially for high-volume traders who are used to fractional fees or fee tiers.
If you're planning to actively trade or make frequent purchases, this fee could eat into your returns over time.
SoFi® uses a custodial wallet setup, meaning it manages the security and private keys for your crypto. For beginners, that's actually a big plus. But for advanced users who prefer full control, this could be a limitation.
You can't move your crypto into a personal hardware wallet or use it for advanced DeFi tools like staking or borrowing. If you want maximum control and flexibility, a non-custodial wallet may be a better fit.
SoFi®'s known for being a low-cost broker, and it's carried that vibe into crypto too. Here's a quick look at what you'll pay with SoFi Crypto:
SoFi® doesn't charge for crypto deposits, but like most platforms, you're still on the hook for any blockchain network fees when sending crypto in -- that's just the nature of trading cryptocurrencies.
If you're not already a SoFi® customer, step one is signing up for a bank account (don't worry, it doesn't cost anything to open and has no monthly fees). Once that's set up, you can unlock access to SoFi Crypto right inside the same app.
Here's how it works:
Already a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) customer? Click here to head directly to SoFi Crypto to get started now.
Crypto is still risky, volatile, and still not for everyone. But for anyone curious who wants a safe, simple place to get started, SoFi Crypto has a lot going for it.
With interest in digital assets hitting new highs and crypto ownership doubling in 2025, it's clear that more people want in -- but they also want security. In fact, 60% of SoFi® members who own crypto say they'd rather trade through a licensed bank than a traditional crypto exchange. That's a big vote of confidence in SoFi®'s approach.
Ready to check it out yourself? Current SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) customers can click here to open a SoFi Crypto account today.
New to SoFi®? Click here to get started with a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account.
No. Crypto accounts and assets are not FDIC or SIPC insured like regulated bank accounts or brokerage
With SoFi Crypto you can access 25+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more. Additional cryptos may be offered soon so the best way to check the current list is within the SoFi® app.
SoFi Crypto has no account minimums, and you can start trading with as little as $5.
Not anymore! SoFi Crypto has fully launched and is available to all SoFi® customers across all 50 states. As long as you have a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account, you can sign up and begin trading right away.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.