Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article Join Over Half a 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Tips for Choosing a New Part D Plan During Medicare Open Enrollment

By Maurie Backman – Oct 19, 2023 at 6:36AM

Key Points

  • Between now and Dec. 7, you can make changes to your existing Medicare coverage.
  • When looking at drug plans, pay attention to the tier your medications fall into.
  • Also look at enrollee satisfaction.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here's how to navigate a pretty tough decision.

Medicare's annual open enrollment period began on Oct. 15. And between now and Dec. 7, you have an opportunity to make changes to your existing coverage. That includes getting a new Part D drug plan.

But whether it's your first time navigating open enrollment or your 17th, the reality is that choosing the right Part D plan can be tricky. Here are three tips to help you along.

A person at a laptop holding a pen.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Make a list of your current prescriptions

Before you can begin to explore options for Medicare Part D coverage, you'll need a comprehensive list of your current medications. Round up those pill bottles and take note of not just your medications themselves, but the quantities you tend to get them in.

If you notice that you're taking a lot of name-brand medications, you may want to talk to your doctor about switching to generics before exploring your plan choices. If you learn that that's an option, it could significantly impact the amount of money you spend for drug coverage.

2. See what different plan formularies look like

In the course of looking for a new Part D plan, you may be inclined to compare your choices by premium cost. But focusing on premiums only could end up being a costly mistake. It's just as important to look at what your specific medications will cost under different plans.

Medicare Part D plans use formularies to group medications into different tiers. And the higher the tier, the more expensive a given drug can cost.

In the course of reviewing your plan choices, it's really important to see which tiers your specific medications are grouped into. That's what will determine the amount you pay.

3. Use Medicare's plan finder to compare your choices

The idea of finding a new Part D drug plan might seem daunting. The good news, though, is that Medicare makes it pretty easy if you use its plan finder.

Medicare's tool lets you input the specific medications you take, along with your geographic location, to get a list of plan choices. From there, you can study each one and do some comparisons.

In the course of doing so, make sure to pay attention to plan ratings, as those are indicative of how happy existing Medicare enrollees are with their coverage. The ratings system couldn't be simpler. It works on a scale of one to five, with one being the lowest score and five being the highest.

It's important to choose the right plan

Some seniors are forced to go to the extreme of cutting back on the medication they need due to issues with affordability. And that's the last thing you want.

Identifying and signing up for the right Part D drug plan could spell the difference between being able to pay for your medications in full versus having to skimp. So take the time during open enrollment to review your choices, and aim to start sooner rather than later so you aren't forced to rush your way through the process.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

retired couple looks at papers
How Much Will Your Social Security Checks Increase in 2024?
 active retirement ride bike happy couple
The No-Brainer Retirement Account I'd Choose Way Before a 401(k)
 mature couple relaxing on beach at sunset
"Shark Tank" Star Kevin O'Leary Just Revealed What He Thinks Is the 1 Thing You Need to Do to Retire With $1.5 Million
 Older man calculator GettyImages-1205262520
This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for 2024
 self employed fashion design clothing writing
1 Excellent Retirement Savings Account You'll Wish You'd Opened Sooner

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/19/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services