by Christy Bieber | Published on Oct. 9, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Making the wrong decision could be costly when it comes to transferring a balance.
A balance transfer credit card is a powerful tool in your debt payback arsenal. Balance transfer cards offer a special 0% introductory rate for a limited time on transferred balances. Although you do have to pay a small upfront fee in most cases, being able to reduce the interest rate on high-interest credit card debt down to 0% can make payback much easier.
But balance transfers don't make sense for every person in every situation. Before you decide that this approach is right for you, watch out for these three signs that transferring your balance is a decision you could come to regret.
A balance transfer makes paying off your debt cheaper and easier, but it doesn't make that debt disappear.
You want to make sure you know how much money you need to send to the credit card company each month to pay off the transferred balance before the 0% rate expires. You'll also want to make sure you can find room for that amount in your budget.
If you open a new balance transfer card and you transfer your existing credit card balances to it, you will free up the credit on your existing cards. This could lead to a huge financial disaster if you don't have your spending under control. You could end up inadvertently charging even more money on your old cards even as you work to pay down your new balance transfer debt.
If this happens, you could end up getting in way over your head because you'll have the new balance transfer debt to pay back -- plus any additional charges you make on your old cards. You need to make sure you aren't going to be tempted to overuse your credit cards before you do a balance transfer and free up your credit line.
Most balance transfer cards offer a 0% introductory rate for a limited time, such as 12 or 15 months. If your card's introductory rate period is short -- such as a six-month timeline -- then that may not give you enough time to pay off the transferred balance while making reasonable monthly payments. You could end up with a huge balance left over at a high interest rate.
Paying a balance transfer fee may also not be worth it if you get the intro rate only for a limited time.
So before you move forward with a balance transfer, make sure that you are living on a budget, won't be tempted to overspend, and have made a plan within that budget to pay the debt back before the 0% rate expires. And be sure the 0% rate is for a reasonable time period. If you take these steps, hopefully transferring your credit card balance can help you become debt free and can be a good first step towards a better financial future.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.