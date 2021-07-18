by Maurie Backman | July 18, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Here's how to know when your credit card just isn't working for you.
Though I have a number of credit cards in my name, there's one card in particular that I consider my go-to card. It's the card I use for most purchases, large and small, and the card I put my recurring bills on. You might have a similar card that you use frequently. But if the following things apply to you, it might be time for you to get yourself a new card.
Tips and tricks from the experts delivered straight to your inbox that could help you save thousands of dollars. Sign up now for free access to our Personal Finance Boot Camp.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
The thing I like about my favorite credit card is that it comes with a generous amount of cash back on the purchases I make often -- things like groceries and gas. But if you're not managing to snag a lot of reward points or cash back on your card, then it may be time to swap it for one that comes with either a better program, or one that aligns better with your lifestyle.
Sometimes, it makes sense to get a credit card that comes with an annual fee. Often, paying that fee will make it possible for you to snag an even greater amount of rewards points or other perks that save you money. A travel rewards card that charges a fee, for example, might also give you free checked bags on airlines. And if you fly frequently, that fee could more than pay for itself. However, if you're currently paying an annual fee but aren't getting much in return, then it may be time to look into a new credit card with no annual fee -- or one that offers rewards that make its fee worthwhile.
Years ago, I was a few days late making a credit card payment because something had glitched and the monthly email I'd normally get informing me that my bill was due never showed up in my inbox. Rather than work with me -- an account holder in good standing who had never made a late payment in the course of many years -- my credit card issuer decided to keep my late fee in place. So I immediately dumped that card and got a new one, because poor customer service wasn't something I was willing to deal with. Similarly, if you have a credit card where the customer service department is tough to get a hold of, or isn't helpful, it could pay for you to get a different credit card, too.
Credit card companies make money when you carry a balance over time and accrue interest charges on it. But if your credit card charges a higher interest rate than other cards out there, that alone could be a good reason to switch. After all, why pay more to borrow when there are less expensive cards available? In an ideal world, you'd pay off your credit card in full each month and not carry a balance to begin with. But the reality is that you may have situations where carrying a balance becomes necessary, and that's when a lower interest rate could be crucial.
Holding onto the same credit card for a long time could help your credit score improve or remain in good shape. But at some point, it could pay to get rid of a card and replace it with a new one, especially if the above situations apply to you. That said, if you're not paying a fee for your go-to credit card, you might as well hang onto it even once you replace it. Keeping that account open could help your credit score avoid taking a hit, and it never hurts to have a backup card in case you run up against your new card's spending limit.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.