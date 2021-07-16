Whether you're planning a blowout vacation this year or a smaller trip, setting a budget ahead of time is crucial. That way, you can prevent your trip landing you in debt you get stuck paying off for months or years down the road.

But be careful, even with a budget -- in your travels, you might run into expenses you weren't counting on. Here are a few that could bust your budget.

One email a day to could help you save thousands Tips and tricks from the experts delivered straight to your inbox that could help you save thousands of dollars. Sign up now for free access to our Personal Finance Boot Camp. By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.

1. Baggage fees

If you're flying to your destination, the cost of your flight goes into your trip budget. But don't forget about the fees you might incur to check bags. Those can add up, depending on the number of bags you have. If you book your trip using a travel rewards credit card, you may get perks like free checked baggage, eliminating this expense.

2. Extra transportation costs

Maybe you're traveling to a nice resort, or a walkable city you can't wait to explore. While you may not need to rent a car, you will need to get to and from the airport. Factor that into your budget -- if you're going someplace where the airport is quite a drive from your ultimate destination, you could easily spend $100 shuttling back and forth.

3. Added fees and expenses at resorts

If you're staying at a resort, there may be included amenities like water park access, sports and activities, and even meals. But some things may not be included in your room rate, so account for those when setting up your budget. Extras might include resort taxes and fees, alcoholic beverages, spa services, or certain sports or activities that aren't included in your base rate.

4. Speeding tickets

If you're taking a road trip, account for the cost of gas and tolls. But when you're traveling many miles by car, things can go wrong, and getting a speeding ticket isn't out of the question. You may want to pad your budget in case you encounter that or another hiccup related to car travel. You can usually avoid getting a ticket by driving carefully and paying attention to road signs, but mistakes do happen, and having a touch of leeway in your budget is a smart move.

5. Parking fees

If you're driving to your destination, don't forget about parking. Your hotel, for example, might charge $30 or more per day to park. If you're staying for five nights, that's not a negligible amount of money, so find out whether you need to pay for parking.

Taking a vacation should be fun -- so don't let it become stressful by under-budgeting. Instead, think about all the costs you might incur and factor them in so there are no unpleasant surprises.