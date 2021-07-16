by Maurie Backman | July 16, 2021
Taking a trip? Watch out for these sneaky expenses.
Whether you're planning a blowout vacation this year or a smaller trip, setting a budget ahead of time is crucial. That way, you can prevent your trip landing you in debt you get stuck paying off for months or years down the road.
But be careful, even with a budget -- in your travels, you might run into expenses you weren't counting on. Here are a few that could bust your budget.
If you're flying to your destination, the cost of your flight goes into your trip budget. But don't forget about the fees you might incur to check bags. Those can add up, depending on the number of bags you have. If you book your trip using a travel rewards credit card, you may get perks like free checked baggage, eliminating this expense.
Maybe you're traveling to a nice resort, or a walkable city you can't wait to explore. While you may not need to rent a car, you will need to get to and from the airport. Factor that into your budget -- if you're going someplace where the airport is quite a drive from your ultimate destination, you could easily spend $100 shuttling back and forth.
If you're staying at a resort, there may be included amenities like water park access, sports and activities, and even meals. But some things may not be included in your room rate, so account for those when setting up your budget. Extras might include resort taxes and fees, alcoholic beverages, spa services, or certain sports or activities that aren't included in your base rate.
If you're taking a road trip, account for the cost of gas and tolls. But when you're traveling many miles by car, things can go wrong, and getting a speeding ticket isn't out of the question. You may want to pad your budget in case you encounter that or another hiccup related to car travel. You can usually avoid getting a ticket by driving carefully and paying attention to road signs, but mistakes do happen, and having a touch of leeway in your budget is a smart move.
If you're driving to your destination, don't forget about parking. Your hotel, for example, might charge $30 or more per day to park. If you're staying for five nights, that's not a negligible amount of money, so find out whether you need to pay for parking.
Taking a vacation should be fun -- so don't let it become stressful by under-budgeting. Instead, think about all the costs you might incur and factor them in so there are no unpleasant surprises.
