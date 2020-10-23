You could save a lot of money with these credit card bonuses, but they won't last long.

Some credit card bonuses stick around indefinitely. Others are available for a limited time. If you don't get them before they're gone, you'll miss out.

Limited-time offers are also often the most valuable bonuses around, so it's important to know what's on the market. On this list, you'll find the current crop of big credit card bonus offers.

1. 100,000 miles with the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Capital One recently doubled the sign-up bonus on one of its best travel credit cards. New cardholders can now earn 100,000 miles from the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, which has a $95 annual fee. The card offers 50,000 bonus miles for spending $3,000 on purchases in three months and 50,000 more for if you spend $20,000 on purchases in 12 months.

Capital One Venture Miles are worth $0.01 per mile towards travel purchases. That gives this impressive bonus a value of $1,000. Miles are also transferable to Capital One's travel partners.

2. 5% back on up to $12,000 in grocery purchases for a year with Chase Freedom cards

Groceries are worth a lot more cash back than usual if you have the Chase Freedom Flex℠ or the Chase Freedom Unlimited®. Both have introductory offers of 5% cash back on grocery store purchases for up to $12,000 in spending in your first year. Note that Target and Walmart purchases aren't eligible for this bonus.

That's just one of several great introductory offers. Each Chase Freedom card has a $200 bonus for spending $500 on purchases in three months. They also have 0% intro APRs on purchases for 15 months. And neither card charges an annual fee.

3. Five free nights (up to 250,000-point value) with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase

New cardholders who spend $5,000 on purchases in their first three months with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase will earn a sign-up bonus of five free night certificates. Each certificate is valid for up to 12 months. You can use them at properties with redemption levels of up to 50,000 points.

Considering some of those properties cost over $500 per night, this bonus is fantastic value for Marriott fans. The card itself has a $95 annual fee, a reasonable amount considering that sign-up bonus.

4. 80,000 points with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which costs $95 per year, offers new cardholders a sign-up bonus of 80,000 points for spending $4,000 in three months. These are Chase Ultimate Rewards points that you can transfer to the card issuer's many partners. With this credit card, you can also redeem rewards for cash travel purchases through the Ultimate Rewards site at a rate of $0.0125 per point. That means the bonus is worth at least $1,000 towards travel.

Unlike most offers on this list, there's a confirmed end date for this one. According to Chase, the offer will be available through Nov. 8, 2020.

5. 140,000 points with the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

If you're an IHG fan, it's a great time to grab this hotel credit card. As a new cardholder, if you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first three months with the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card you'll collect 140,000 bonus points. Free nights start at 10,000 points, so this sign-up bonus could cover up to 14 nights at IHG hotels.

The cherry on top is that this card now also has a first-year annual fee waiver. It normally costs $89 per year.

6. 125,000 points with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

Spending $5,000 on purchases in your first three months as a cardholder will get you 100,000 bonus points from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. After your first year anniversary, you'll get another 25,000 points.

In addition, the card gets you one year of complimentary Platinum Elite status. You'll have that from Feb. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022. Platinum Elite status includes quite a few perks, including enhanced room upgrades and 4 p.m. late checkouts when available.

Both these welcome offers will end on Jan. 13, 2021. Although this hotel credit card has a $450 annual fee, its lengthy list of perks will cover the cost for frequent Marriott guests.

7. 5% back on up to $1,500 in purchases at Amazon.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com with select Discover cards

The Discover it® Cash Back and the Discover it® Student Cash Back offer rotating bonus categories. With either of these no-annual-fee cards, you'll earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases across those categories after you activate them. This is not a sign-up bonus -- you just need to activate bonus categories through your online Discover account.

For the fourth quarter of this year, the bonus categories are online purchases at Amazon.com, Target.com, and Walmart.com. This deal started at the beginning of October and will last through December. You still have plenty of time to earn big bonus cash back while shopping online.

Discover credit cards also match the rewards you earn during the first year. That means if you get one of these cards, you'll essentially end up earning 10% on bonus categories for that first year.

Maximizing your bonus opportunities

While the top credit cards usually have many different perks, sign-up bonuses rank near the top. They can earn you lots of rewards in a short amount of time. Since the offers above only last for a limited time, you should act quickly if you see one you like.