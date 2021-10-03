International travel has risen throughout 2021, and many countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travelers. But the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, so you'll need more than just travel rewards if you plan on traveling overseas anytime soon.

From the second you hit the airport, on through until you exit, masks are a requirement. In most U.S. airports and on domestic flights, the mask requirements are fairly broad and typically allow:

Disposable surgical or medical masks

Cloth masks with tightly woven fabric (2- or 3-ply masks)

Valve-free respirator masks (N95 or KN95)

Fabric masks with a clear plastic window

Gaiters with at least two layers

But while the U.S. is still following the CDC guidelines that allow for homemade cloth masks, other countries are not as lenient about the type of face coverings you can wear. In particular, many airlines that fly between the U.S. and Europe have instituted new mask guidelines prohibiting cloth masks.

Surgical masks and valveless respirators only

Among the airlines that have banned cloth masks are several major European carriers, including:

Air France

Croatia Airlines

Finnair

LATAM

Lufthansa

SWISS

According to the new rules, the only masks allowed on these airlines are those regulated for high efficiency. These masks consist of proper surgical masks, as well as FFP, KN95, or N95-type masks that do not have an exhaust valve. (FFP stands for Filtering Face Piece, and is a part of the European testing standard for masks. KN95 is a Chinese testing standard.)

The main reason airlines have added extra mask restrictions is mainly due to the unregulated nature of cloth masks. Even when not constructed at home, cloth masks do not have to meet any set standards. This can cause their effectiveness to vary greatly.

In contrast, surgical masks and respirators are strictly regulated and categorized based on the percentage of particles that they filter. Surgical masks, while more effective than cloth masks, are at the bottom of the efficacy food chain. General mask and respirator standards are: