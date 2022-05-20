Traveling Soon? Consider a Credit Card With These 4 Perks

How many does your credit card offer?

Key points

Travel credit cards offer generous cardholder perks.

Benefits such as airline lounge access can make your trip more enjoyable.

Insurance can also help protect your finances.

If you'll be heading out on a trip soon, you'll want to make sure you have the right credit card to take with you. Different kinds of cards offer their own unique features and there are many travel rewards cards that can help you make your vacation much more enjoyable.

Wondering what kinds of cardholder perks could improve your travel experience? Consider looking for a card that offers some (or all) of these four cardholder benefits.

1. Airline lounge access

Some credit cards allow you to access airline lounges. These luxury lounges usually provide free wifi, comfortable chairs, and complimentary food and drinks. They offer a quiet setting to relax away from the hubbub of the airport as a whole, and depending on the specific lounge, may have other great features as well such as places to nap.

Most credit cards that offer airline lounge access charge annual fees. But if you travel often, it may be worth paying for one to be able to take advantage of this upgraded travel experience.

2. Free checked bag

Some airline credit cards give you the chance to bring checked luggage for free when otherwise you would have to pay for it. This can save you quite a bit of money if you travel often or if you bring a lot of luggage with you.

Airline cards are best suited for people who travel with the same airline on a regular basis. But even if you'll be flying just a few times over the course of the year with the same airline, these cards may be worth getting if you bring bags every time.

3. No foreign transaction fees

If you're heading outside of the United States on your trip, you'll definitely want to make certain you have a travel credit card that doesn't charge foreign transaction fees.

Many cards advertise that transactions abroad are fee free -- even cards without an annual fee. There is no reason to pay an extra 3% or 4% for all the purchases you make on a trip outside the country, so be absolutely certain you have a card that won't charge you more.

4. Insurance to protect your trip

Finally, it is common for travel cards to offer various types of insurance. This could include rental car insurance in case something goes wrong in a rented vehicle; trip interruption insurance if your vacation can't continue; trip cancellation insurance if you aren't able to set off at all; or lost luggage insurance in case your suitcases don't get to your final destination.

Many of these types of insurance would otherwise come with a hefty cost. And it's possible to find various kinds of travel insurance both on cards with and without an annual fee. Consider looking for a travel card that offers the protections you need for your vacation.

By looking for a card offering some or all of these perks, you can save money on various aspects of your trip and make your vacation more enjoyable as well. It's well worth researching the best travel cards to find one offering the benefits you're most excited about.