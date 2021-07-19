Wells Fargo Platinum Visa card: One of the Longest 0% Intro APRs We've Found
Director and personal finance analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience and holds an MBA from George Washington University.
Our Summary:
Check out the full review below to learn more about this card, including how to save $1,863 in interest charges paying off $10,000 of debt using a 0% intro APR promo like the one offered by the Wells Fargo Platinum card.
*Important: Is your credit score below 670? If so, you’re less likely to get approved for this card — but visit this page for our top-rated options for getting out of debt and building your credit.
Bottom Line
Credit Rating Requirement:
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 18 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 18 months on qualifying balance transfers
Ongoing APR
16.49%-24.49% (Variable)
Welcome Bonus
N/A
Highlights
0% intro APR for qualifying balance transfers -- The Wells Fargo Platinum card comes with a 0% intro APR for 18 months, which is among the longest we've come across.
0% intro APR for purchases -- The 0% intro APR for purchases is equally impressive at 18 months and adds interest-free versatility during the intro period.
No annual fee -- This card has no annual fee, which is a must if you’re already trying to pay off credit card debt and want to find the best credit card.
FICO® Score for free -- Another important feature for folks who are in debt is credit score tracking. The Wells Fargo Platinum card comes with free online access to your FICO® Score at any time as well as the Wells Fargo “My Money Map,” which provides you with tools to easily create a budget and manage your spending.
Cell phone protection -- This feature is unique to Wells Fargo. As long as you sign up to pay your cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum Visa card, your cell phone is insured. If it’s damaged or stolen, you’ll receive up to $600 in protection with a $25 deductible.
A long balance transfer offer can help you chip away at debt balances as you pocket some savings while avoiding interest charges. Here's a comparison of how you could save $1,863 of interest charges by putting your finances first and paying off transferred debt or purchase balances during the 0% intro APR period, versus paying off balances at a 19% APR:
|Debt Balance Scenario
|Monthly Payment
|APR for Balance Transfers
|Interest Charges
|Months to Pay Off
|$10,000, promo APR
|$556
|0%, 18 months
|$0
|18
|$10,000, no promo APR
|$556
|19% on all balances
|$1,863
|22
Keep in mind that this card does charge a balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 min) on transfers made within the first 120 days and 5% ($5 min) on transfers after that period. Which means, in the debt balance scenario above, you would have an extra $300 or $500 to pay off on your balance -- depending on when you made the transfer. So, while you would save $1,863 in interest charges, your total savings with a balance transfer would be $1,563 or $1,363 depending on the timing of the transfer.
To get the most value out of this card, it is best to make any balance transfers within the first 120 days so that you have less of a balance transfer fee to pay.
As long as you have a good credit score (670 and higher), you have a high likelihood of approval for this credit card.
Paying down credit balances is the fastest way to improve your FICO® Score. That's because 30% of your credit score is based on how much of your available credit you're using. Your credit utilization is reported monthly, which means paying off debt could improve your credit score in one month!
The Wells Fargo Platinum card is one of the best options for a 0% intro APR credit card. If you’re currently paying off debt that you know you could tackle in 18 months, you should get the Wells Fargo Platinum card to avoid paying interest on that debt. The money you save on interest will almost always offset the balance transfer fee, unless you already have an incredibly low APR.
If you have too much debt to pay off in the next 18 months, you might want to consider other options. You could always transfer a portion of your balance to the Wells Fargo Platinum card. Then, you can try to negotiate a lower interest rate for your remaining balance or look into a debt consolidation loan.
The Wells Fargo Platinum card also offers a 0% intro APR on purchases also for 18 months, making it a good option for people looking to finance a new purchase without paying interest. However, you should only consider this option if you’re certain you can pay off the balance in time, otherwise you may end up paying far more money in interest than you saved.
