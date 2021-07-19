0% intro APR for qualifying balance transfers -- The Wells Fargo Platinum card comes with a 0% intro APR for 18 months, which is among the longest we've come across.

0% intro APR for purchases -- The 0% intro APR for purchases is equally impressive at 18 months and adds interest-free versatility during the intro period.

No annual fee -- This card has no annual fee, which is a must if you’re already trying to pay off credit card debt and want to find the best credit card.

FICO® Score for free -- Another important feature for folks who are in debt is credit score tracking. The Wells Fargo Platinum card comes with free online access to your FICO® Score at any time as well as the Wells Fargo “My Money Map,” which provides you with tools to easily create a budget and manage your spending.

Cell phone protection -- This feature is unique to Wells Fargo. As long as you sign up to pay your cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum Visa card, your cell phone is insured. If it’s damaged or stolen, you’ll receive up to $600 in protection with a $25 deductible.