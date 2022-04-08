This device is too small

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.

Skip to main content
Advertiser Disclosure
Products From Our Partners

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card: One Of The Longest Intro 0% Interest Periods Available

by: Nathan Hamilton  |  Published April 8, 2022

Director and personal finance analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience and holds an MBA from George Washington University.

The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card offers an incredible 0% intro APR period on both purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which can help to pay off credit card debt faster or avoid interest on new purchases.

Our expert's summary:

  • 0% intro APR on purchases & balance transfers for up to 21 months. An 18-month 0% intro APR period is automatic, then you can extend it another three months simply by making on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods -- making the 21 month maximum the longest introductory period we’ve seen.
  • Cell phone protection (a very underrated perk)
  • $0 annual fee

Simply put, you'd be hard pressed to beat this card if you're looking to temporarily avoid credit card interest.

Award Icon BEST OF 2022

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card
Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars.
Info Icon Circle with letter I in it. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. 5.00/5

Credit Score:
Good/Excellent (670-850) Info Icon Circle with letter I in it.

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Intro APR Info Icon Circle with letter I in it.

Purchases: 0% intro APR, up to 21 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

13.24%-25.24% Variable APR

Annual Fee

$0
    • 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Intro APR extension of up to 3 months with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods. 13.24% to 25.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min $5
    • $0 Annual Fee
    • Get up to $600 of cell phone protection when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo card (subject to a $25 deductible).
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can earn cash back in the form of a statement credit while you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using your eligible Wells Fargo Credit Card
    • Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

What I like about Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

0% intro APR for up to 21 months (on both purchases and balance transfers) -- This is where The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card is hard to beat. The card starts with a 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 18 months. To make it even better, you can get an intro APR extension of up to three months, for a total of 21 months. All you need to do is make on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods.

It's worth noting that the intro APR applies to balance transfers made within the first 120 days of opening the account. There is also a balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) on transfers made within the first 120 days and 5% ($5 minimum) on transfers made after that. Those fee amounts are standard among balance transfer credit cards.

No annual fee -- The Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card is designed to help you save money both on credit card interest and other fees. Since it's a no annual fee card, you don't need to pay an annual fee to have it.

Cellphone protection -- When you pay your monthly cellphone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo credit card, you get up to $600 of cellphone protection (subject to a $25 deductible). This is one of those underrated credit card perks. You don't need to pay for cellphone insurance out of pocket, and you can still have the peace of mind that your phone is protected.

Special offers -- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can earn cash back statement credits on shopping, dining, and experiences that you pay for with your eligible Wells Fargo card.

Pro tip

To get the most value out of this card, it is best to make any balance transfers during the intro fee period so that you have a lower balance transfer fee to pay.

Suggested credit score

With the quality benefits the card offers, it's primarily aimed at consumers who have a credit score of 670 or better. If you have a lower credit score approval could be a roll of the dice, so you may want to consider a card with a shorter 0% intro APR period.

Final take

If your priority is a long 0% intro APR, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card clearly outshines the competition. The up to 21-month 0% intro APR on purchases is a smart move if you have big expenses coming up or you need to spread out the cost of purchases over time, yet still avoid interest on them during the intro period (but remember to pay it off before you start accumulating interest).

And if you're looking to transfer a current balance, it's hard to find a better pick. Add it all up and it's easy to see why our experts rate this card a perfect 5 stars, and a top card in its category.

Click to Apply Now

Increase your credit score in as little as one month?

Paying down credit balances is the fastest way to improve your FICO® Score. That's because 30% of your credit score is based on how much of your available credit you're using. Your credit utilization is reported monthly, which means paying off debt could improve your credit score in one month!

About the Author

Nathan Hamilton
Nathan Hamilton

Co-founder and personal finance industry analyst for The Ascent by The Motley Fool, a new online publisher of the year award recipient in 2017. Prior to that, he was a Director for The Motley Fool. He has 15 years of finance experience under his belt and has published over 800 educational and research articles that have appeared on websites such as MSN, AOL, and Yahoo Finance. He holds an MBA in Finance from George Washington University.