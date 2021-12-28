If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Tor Constantino | Published on Dec. 28, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Bitcoin was founded on principles of open access and decentralized supply. Whereas a more concentrated inventory of Bitcoin could undermine its reason to exist.
When Bitcoin and its technology were conceived and named in its now famous 2008 white paper, it was built on the concepts of distributed transaction verification and accessibility to anyone on a decentralized network. Ironically, a new study finds that after more than 12 years in existence the Bitcoin cryptocurrency is fairly centralized -- which means too few individuals hold too many Bitcoin.
According to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the top Bitcoin holders own 1% of the 27% of the 19 million Bitcoin currently in circulation. The study showed that the top 10,000 Bitcoin accounts hold 5 million Bitcoins, an equivalent of approximately $232 billion.
"This measurement of concentration most likely is an understatement since we cannot rule out that some of the largest addresses are controlled by the same entity," researchers Igor Makarov and Antoinette Schoar wrote.
Further, the research by the NBER also noted that the concentration of Bitcoin miners -- those individuals who decrypt complex codes to validate blockchain transactions and "unlock" new Bitcoin -- is even more consolidated. The top 10% of miners control 90% of the Bitcoin mining capacity, and roughly 50 miners control 50% of Bitcoin mining capabilities.
"Our results suggest that despite the significant attention that Bitcoin has received over the last few years, the Bitcoin ecosystem is still dominated by large and concentrated players, be it large miners, Bitcoin holders, or exchanges," the researchers wrote. "This inherent concentration makes Bitcoin susceptible to systemic risk and also implies that the majority of the gains from further adoption are likely to fall disproportionately to a small set of participants."
There's an old saying that someone's greatest strength is usually also their greatest weakness. That seems to hold true for Bitcoin. Bitcoin seems to be a victim of its own success. As its popularity grows, its price increases and its supply decreases. These economic factors seem to be moving Bitcoin out of reach of average investors -- the very individuals for whom it was originally created to help.
There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features that matter most to you.
To help you get started, our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
Tor Constantino owns Bitcoin.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.