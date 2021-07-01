by Emma Newbery | July 1, 2021
The Ascent is reader-supported: we may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Don't put all your eggs in one basket.
In spite of its recent slump, Bitcoin (BTC) has taken significant steps toward the mainstream this year. You can even use this digital currency to buy your morning coffee at Starbucks.
Bitcoin's progress has led some former skeptics like investor Mark Cuban to change their minds. Cuban is now an ardent crypto supporter. But others, like CEO and chief strategist of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, remain firm Bitcoin critics.
Even Schiff's 18-year-old son, who is a big Bitcoin fan, hasn't changed his mind. Schiff recently told Kitco news that his son had "drunk the Kool-Aid."
Get free access to the select products we use to help us conquer our money goals. These fully-vetted picks could be the solution to help increase your credit score, to invest more profitably, to build an emergency fund, and much more.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Like many Bitcoin skeptics, the famous investor and commentator's objection to Bitcoin is that it has no intrinsic value. He said, "At the end of the day, when you peel the onion and get to what's really there, there's nothing there." Schiff says the only crypto he could get behind was one that was backed by gold.
Whether or not you agree about Bitcoin, his concern that his son has gone all in is well-founded. Schiff said he found it strange that many people on the internet are happy about the decision.
"They're congratulating him for basically having no diversification whatsoever and for putting 100% of basically his personal net worth into a highly speculative and volatile crypto asset."
He continued, "Even the people who believe in Bitcoin would not say that you should have everything you have in it. I mean, what if it doesn't work out?"
As we've seen in recent months, cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset, and there are many risks involved.
Here are a few:
Those risks are just a few of the reasons it isn't a great idea to put everything you have into cryptocurrency. Indeed, it is best to only invest what you can afford to lose.
Your first priority should be your emergency fund. Before you start to invest any money, whether it's in crypto, stocks, or anything else, make sure you have a cushion to see you through hard times. Ideally, it should be in a savings account that's easy to access if you need it.
Next, think about your investment strategy, your tolerance to risk, and your financial goals. If you are close to retirement, you may be less inclined to make risky investments.
A good rule of thumb is to put less than 5% to 10% of your investment portfolio into high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. If you want, you can also diversify within your crypto portfolio.
For example, you might keep a solid percentage in bigger -- and safer -- coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH). Then you could choose to put a smaller amount into other, less established coins. That said, if you don't have time to research them fully, there's nothing wrong with sticking to established currencies.
Whatever way you look at it, diversification makes sense. As Peter Schiff suggests, it isn't a great investment strategy to throw caution to the wind and put all your eggs in one basket and hope it doesn't break.
There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features that matter most to you.
To help you get started, our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
Emma Newbery owns Bitcoin and Ethereum.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.