by Lyle Daly | Published on Sept. 24, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page.
This limited-time offer is an easy way to make $25.
The popular payments app Venmo started letting users buy and sell crypto earlier this year. Now, it's adding an incentive of $25 in bonus cash if you buy at least $25 of cryptocurrency in a single purchase.
This promotion is available to users who receive the offer in an email from Venmo or who see it in their Venmo app. It runs through Sept. 30 (Thursday), but there are only 10,000 rewards available. So it's worth checking to see if you're eligible and claiming the $25 reward ASAP. Here's how.
Getting the $25 in bonus cash from Venmo is a simple process:
The fee for buying crypto on Venmo varies by the amount. On purchases of $25 to $100, there's a 2.3% fee. If you buy exactly $25 worth of crypto, the fee would be about $0.58.
Venmo will add $25 to your account by Oct. 15, 2021. Whether you think cryptocurrency is a good investment or not, you can't lose with this offer. The $25 bonus will cover the crypto you bought, and you can sell that crypto at any time.
These are the rules for the Venmo crypto offer:
Considering Venmo is essentially offering free money for a crypto purchase, it makes sense to take advantage. However, if you're serious about investing in cryptocurrency, you should look for other cryptocurrency apps and exchanges.
There are a couple reasons why you shouldn't buy crypto on Venmo outside of this promotional offer. The most glaring issue is that Venmo doesn't let you do anything with crypto except for buying and selling it. You can't transfer it to a crypto wallet or to another person.
It's worth noting that Venmo has plans to open up cryptocurrency transfers to third-party wallets. When it does, it will be a much better option for buying crypto.
Another issue is that the cryptocurrency selection on Venmo is limited to four coins. There are several types of cryptocurrency that aren't available, including some of the biggest on the market.
If you're eligible for the $25 bonus on Venmo, then go for it. Just keep in mind that for actual crypto investing, there are better options available at the moment.
