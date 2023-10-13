Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Elon Musk's Starlink Has a New Competitor. How Investors Can Take Advantage

By Adam Levy – Oct 13, 2023 at 5:12PM

Key Points

  • Satellite internet is a rapidly growing business led by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
  • Amazon expects to beat SpaceX with more efficient satellite coverage.
  • Even if it can't overtake SpaceX, more internet connectivity is great for Amazon.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This company can win big even if it doesn't beat Starlink.

Amazon (AMZN -1.92%) finally got one of its long-awaited new businesses off the ground. Literally.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant launched two satellites into orbit earlier this month to test its satellite-internet service Project Kuiper. The service, announced in 2019, will compete with SpaceX's Starlink, which has a massive head start.

But Amazon's committed to catching up. It plans to spend more than $10 billion on launching satellites. It's signed deals with three space companies, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, to facilitate its plan to put 3,236 satellites in orbit.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has compared the potential of Project Kuiper to that of Amazon Web Services (AWS), its immensely successful cloud-computing business. Should investors buy into Amazon before the stock price blasts off as well?

Taking on Elon Musk

The leader in the satellite-internet industry is Elon Musk's SpaceX. The company says it already has 2 million customers for its Starlink internet service, and it's launched over 4,800 satellites. What's more, its reusable rockets allow it to launch much faster than competitors, so investors should expect the gap between the number of SpaceX satellites in orbit and its next-closest competitor to keep widening.

Amazon is taking a different approach. Its goal is to be the most efficient provider. Its satellites will have better coverage and capacity at a lower cost and with a longer useful life. In other words, it wants to get more out of each launch. That's why it's only planning for 3,236 satellites total, while SpaceX is rapidly approaching 5,000.

Whether Amazon's efforts will pay off remains to be seen. The launch earlier this month will be its first end-to-end test of the system. It'll see exactly what kind of service it can deliver from space to a residential antenna. It expects to launch commercial service in the first half of next year.

A big opportunity

In his 2022 letter to Amazon shareholders earlier this year, CEO Andy Jassy said Project Kuiper is an area where he sees a unique opportunity.

He compared it to Amazon Web Services in that:

It's capital intensive at the start, but has a large prospective consumer, enterprise, and government customer base, significant revenue and operating profit potential, and relatively few companies with the technical and inventive aptitude, as well as the investment hypothesis to go after it.

SpaceX is already showing strong results. It generated $1.4 billion in revenue last year from Starlink, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. It also spent $3.2 billion in capital expenditures last year. The growth has been worth the investment, though. SpaceX doubled its customer base through the first nine months of 2023. That said, those numbers are still far below the company's initial outlook.

Nonetheless, there's a big opportunity to connect more households to the internet and provide better mobile service for customers, for instance, in RVs and boats. And most importantly, Amazon stands to benefit in multiple ways by pushing satellite-internet technology forward.

How Amazon can win even if it doesn't beat SpaceX

The more people with affordable access to high-speed internet, the better it is for Amazon. Remember, Amazon's core business is online retail. Its second-biggest business is a public cloud-computing provider, the backbone of the modern internet. The more people there are on the internet, the more people there will be to use those services. Jassy laid this out in his letter:

Imagine what they'll be able to do with reliable connectivity, from people taking online education courses, using financial services, starting their own businesses, doing their shopping, enjoying entertainment, to businesses and governments improving their coverage, efficiency, and operations.

Everything he describes runs through Amazon in one way or another. By improving satellite internet technology and putting pressure on competitors to offer lower prices and better coverage, Amazon can benefit.

So, a $10 billion investment in a project that could ultimately produce billions in annual revenue in and of itself is already a good bet for Amazon to make. For a company with so much to gain from broader internet coverage, it's a fantastic bet.

It's this long-term outlook and multipillared approach that makes Amazon a great long-term investment. After pulling back on capital expenditures in other areas, it should have plenty of cash to pile into this nascent project with a big potential payoff. It's not too late to buy shares despite the stock's 56% increase in price since the start of the year. There's still a lot of room left to run.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adam Levy has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

add to cart check out shopping e-commerce
1 Green Flag for Amazon in 2023, and 1 Red Flag
 GettyImages-1433587895
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now That Could Soar Like Nvidia
 A group of business people talking inside a building.
4 Reasons Investors Shouldn't Sell Amazon Stock Due to the FTC's Antitrust Lawsuit
 GettyImages-1483272785 (5)
Warren Buffett Owns This Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. Should You?
 couple computer screen
Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Stock?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
468%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/13/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services