Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Netscout Systems Is Plummeting Today

By Keith Noonan – Oct 17, 2023 at 11:09AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The cybersecurity stock is getting hammered on the heels of its preliminary Q2 earnings release.

NetScout Systems (NTCT -16.31%) stock is getting crushed in Tuesday's trading. The cybersecurity company's share price was down 19.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

After the market closed yesterday, NetScout published preliminary second-quarter results and updated guidance that lowered its full-year performance targets. For the second quarter, the company now expects non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share to be between $0.60 and $0.62 on revenue between $195 million and $197 million. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to post roughly $223 million in sales during the period. 

NetScout's results and guidance are shocking the market

NetScout's preliminary Q2 results came in well below the market's expectations. The company now expects to post revenue between $840 million and $860 this year, while it had previously called for sales to be between $915 and $945 million. Additionally, it cut its adjusted earnings target to between $2 per share and $2.20 per share -- down from previous guidance for per-share earnings between $2.20 and $2.32. Meanwhile, its GAAP earnings forecast was cut to between $0.69 and $0.89 per share -- down from its previous guidance for per-share earnings between $0.86 and $0.98.

What does it mean for NetScout Systems stock?

Based on the midpoint of its new guidance range, NetScout is now calling for sales to decline roughly 7% from the $914.5 million in sales that it recorded in the previous fiscal year. The midpoint of its guidance for adjusted earnings per share also suggests a roughly 2% decline from the per-share earnings of $2.14 it posted last year. 

NetScout is now valued at roughly 10.5 times this year's expected earnings and 1.9 times expected sales, levels that look fairly cheap given that the business has remained solidly profitable. On the other hand, the unexpectedly soft Q2 performance and forward guidance suggests that it could face some significant pressures in the near term.

NetScout saw demand begin to slow in the second quarter, a trend it attributes to capital spending pressures facing the service provider industry and macroeconomic headwinds. The company's management will provide more detailed commentary on these trends and the business at large when it hosts its quarterly conference call before the market opens on Nov. 2. 

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

facilitates a staff meeting while working from home video conference
Why NetScout Systems Stock Was Up This Week
 learning computer women STEM
Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday
 featured-transcript-logo
NetScout Systems (NTCT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
NetScout Systems (NTCT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
NetScout Systems (NTCT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
466%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services