2026's Best Travel Credit Card (That Doesn't Charge an Annual Fee)
I'm an unapologetic numbers nerd who tracks my spending to the penny. So I can tell you exactly what I spent last year on travel ($5,064), restaurants ($4,370), gas ($1,457), and really any spending category.
This makes it really easy for me to pick the right rewards cards. And when it comes to travel cards, I just ran the math on the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
Here's why I think it's the best $0-annual-fee travel card for 2026, and what it would earn based on my personal spending.
Why the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card won our 2026 award
Most credit cards pay a high rewards rate for booking travel, but they come with a catch. You only get the top rate if you book through the card issuer's own travel portal.
That has never really worked for how I travel. I'm super thrifty when it comes to booking flights and hotels, jumping on deals, promo fares, and whichever platform gives me the cheapest prices. Also I book lots of Airbnbs instead of hotels.
And this is one of the differentiators for the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card. It pays a flat 3X points on travel no matter where it's booked. It pays the same 3X points on restaurants, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans.
This is very rare for a $0-annual-fee card. It's one of the reasons my team named it our Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Credit Card of 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
What my own 2025 spending would earn
My wife and I have two kids here in Los Angeles, so a good chunk of our family spending lands in everyday categories.
Here's what my 2025 looked like for some of the select categories that the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card pays a higher rate for:
- Restaurants: $4,370
- Travel (flights and hotels): $5,064
- Gas: $1,457
- Phone plan: $840
- Streaming: $85
That's $11,816 in spending, and if we used the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card it would all earn 3X points. That works out to 35,448 points -- worth about $354 if redeemed for a statement credit.
The welcome offer sweetens the first year. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Add that $200 to my $354 in category rewards, and my first-year rewards potential lands around $554. Not bad at all!
Who this card is right for
I usually recommend this one to thrifty travelers and deal hunters who book travel on their own terms. If you book directly with airlines, hunt promo fares, or favor VRBO over big hotel chains, this card rewards all that highly.
It's also great for road warriors because of the high gas and dining rewards rate. If you're a long commuter or eat out a lot, you can rack up some serious points.
It's less ideal as an all-purpose rewards card. The base rate on other purchases outside those bonus categories is modest. You could always keep a second card for general spending and let the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card handle travel, food, and gas. Used that way, it pulls real weight for zero annual cost.
The bottom line
For my 2025 spending in the bonus categories, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card would earn me about $354 in rewards. That's a really good haul, considering it's only a small slice of my budget. And I'm not forced to book or pay for anything inside a travel portal.
If you're looking to rack up easy travel rewards with one of the top travel cards without paying an annual fee, this is the card I'd point you to first. It pays a high rate on the categories travel actually runs on, and it never locks your rewards behind a booking portal. For a $0 annual fee card, that combo is hard to find in 2026.
Read our full Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.