2026's Best Travel Credit Card (That Doesn't Charge an Annual Fee)

I'm an unapologetic numbers nerd who tracks my spending to the penny. So I can tell you exactly what I spent last year on travel ($5,064), restaurants ($4,370), gas ($1,457), and really any spending category.

This makes it really easy for me to pick the right rewards cards. And when it comes to travel cards, I just ran the math on the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

Here's why I think it's the best $0-annual-fee travel card for 2026, and what it would earn based on my personal spending.

Why the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card won our 2026 award

Most credit cards pay a high rewards rate for booking travel, but they come with a catch. You only get the top rate if you book through the card issuer's own travel portal.

That has never really worked for how I travel. I'm super thrifty when it comes to booking flights and hotels, jumping on deals, promo fares, and whichever platform gives me the cheapest prices. Also I book lots of Airbnbs instead of hotels.

And this is one of the differentiators for the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card. It pays a flat 3X points on travel no matter where it's booked. It pays the same 3X points on restaurants, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans.

This is very rare for a $0-annual-fee card. It's one of the reasons my team named it our Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Credit Card of 2026.