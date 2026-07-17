7 Benefits of the Amex Platinum Card -- July 2026
Back at my old sales job, I basically lived in airports. I traveled constantly for work, took clients out to nice dinners, and stayed in hotels a lot. The American Express Platinum Card® made sense for me back then, because my natural spending unlocked enough credits and perks to cover the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- and way more.
That's the whole test with this card. It's not cheap, but it can pay off when your real spending lines up with its credits. When mine did, it was one of the best cards I carried.
The Platinum Card® won our Best Credit Card for Lounge Access award for 2026, and it's loaded with $3,500+ in credits and annual perks. Here are the seven that might decide whether it's worth it for you.
1. A high welcome bonus offer
The Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer isn't a recurring perk. But hey, it can give you a massive reward boost that potentially covers your annual fee almost twofold.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
You can find out if you're approved and your exact welcome offer amount before a hard inquiry ever hits your credit. If you're approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. Lounge access that won our 2026 award
The Platinum Card®'s lounge network is the largest of any card. That's why it won our Best Credit Card for Lounge Access award for 2026.
Cardholders get the Global Lounge Collection, with more than 1,550 lounges worldwide. That includes Centurion Lounges, a Priority Pass membership, 10 Delta Sky Club visits a year on eligible Delta flights, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Amex values this access at over $850 a year. If you fly often, especially internationally, that alone can cover most of the fee.
My one word of caution: check your own home airport before counting on this perk. See which lounges are there, and which terminals they sit within. My home airport is LAX, but the best lounges are tucked inside the international terminal. So even with a killer lounge access card, I couldn't use this perk 9 out of 10 trips.
3. Up to $600 back on hotels
The Platinum Card® gives up to $600 a year in hotel credits, split as $300 twice a year. You earn it on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel. The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay. Terms apply.
This hotel credit really fits travelers who already book nicer hotels. Each stay also adds perks like a room upgrade when available and a $100 on-property credit. Depending on the hotel, you can put that $100 toward dinner at the restaurant, a spa treatment, or a few souvenirs from the gift shop on your way out.
4. Up to $400 back on fancy dining
The Platinum Card® offers up to $400 a year in dining credits -- up to $100 back each quarter at eligible U.S. Resy restaurants. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. My wife is the foodie in our house, so this is the credit she'd put to work first.
It also comes with Platinum Nights by Resy, which opens up hard-to-get reservations on select nights. If you already eat out a few times a month, this credit is close to automatic. If you rarely dine at Resy spots, treat it as a bonus, not a reason to apply.
5. Up to $200 a year in airline fee credits
The Platinum Card® covers up to $200 a year in airline fee credits. Terms apply. You pick one qualifying airline, then charges like checked bags and in-flight purchases get reimbursed.
Last month, my wife and I checked a bag with United. It was 6 pounds over the 50-pound weight limit, and they were going to charge us $100! Luckily we were able to rearrange some of the heavier stuff into our carry-ons, so we didn't pay the fee. But having a credit like this would have covered an unplanned situation like that.
6. Up to $219 toward CLEAR+
The Platinum Card® reimburses up to $219 a year toward a CLEAR+ membership. Terms apply. This covers the full membership fee for an individual.
CLEAR+ uses your face to move you through airport security faster at dozens of airports. It's really a VIP service, too. A CLEAR representative basically escorts you to the front of any TSA security line (even PreCheck if you have that).
If you fly enough to hate the security line, you'll love this perk. Just enroll and add your card as the payment method, and the credit posts automatically.
7. Up to $775 a year in monthly credits
The Platinum Card® has a stack of credits that unlock monthly. After you enroll and set your card up as the main payment method, the credits take care of themselves for the rest all year.
You get up to $300 a year for digital entertainment, $155 toward Walmart+, and up to $320 in Uber value. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
The digital entertainment credit covers up to $25 a month on services like Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and YouTube TV.
The Walmart+ and Uber work the same way once you set your Platinum Card® as the payment method. The Uber piece adds $200 a year in Uber Cash, paid monthly, plus up to $120 toward an Uber One membership.
Just be careful you don't end up overpaying for subscriptions you never use. Approximately 26% of millennials admit paying for streaming services they don't use, according to Motley Fool Money research on wasteful spending. Make sure you're signing up for services you'd keep anyway.
When the $895 fee starts to feel like a deal
The Platinum Card® stopped making sense for me when my work travel wound down. That's the honest lesson with this card. The fee only turns into a deal when its credits match the life you already live.
There's over $3,500 worth of value in the benefits package. It usually pays off for frequent travelers who book hotels, dine out, and fly enough to lean on lounges and airline credits. If you can naturally unlock some of the bigger credits with regular spending, the Platinum Card® can be incredibly rewarding.
Read our full American Express Platinum Card® review here to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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