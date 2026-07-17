7 Benefits of the Amex Platinum Card -- July 2026

You can find out if you're approved and your exact welcome offer amount before a hard inquiry ever hits your credit. If you're approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

The Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer isn't a recurring perk. But hey, it can give you a massive reward boost that potentially covers your annual fee almost twofold.

The Platinum Card® won our Best Credit Card for Lounge Access award for 2026, and it's loaded with $3,500+ in credits and annual perks. Here are the seven that might decide whether it's worth it for you.

That's the whole test with this card. It's not cheap, but it can pay off when your real spending lines up with its credits. When mine did, it was one of the best cards I carried.

Back at my old sales job, I basically lived in airports. I traveled constantly for work, took clients out to nice dinners, and stayed in hotels a lot. The American Express Platinum Card® made sense for me back then, because my natural spending unlocked enough credits and perks to cover the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees ) -- and way more.

The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment , plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

2. Lounge access that won our 2026 award

The Platinum Card®'s lounge network is the largest of any card. That's why it won our Best Credit Card for Lounge Access award for 2026.

Cardholders get the Global Lounge Collection, with more than 1,550 lounges worldwide. That includes Centurion Lounges, a Priority Pass membership, 10 Delta Sky Club visits a year on eligible Delta flights, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Amex values this access at over $850 a year. If you fly often, especially internationally, that alone can cover most of the fee.

My one word of caution: check your own home airport before counting on this perk. See which lounges are there, and which terminals they sit within. My home airport is LAX, but the best lounges are tucked inside the international terminal. So even with a killer lounge access card, I couldn't use this perk 9 out of 10 trips.

3. Up to $600 back on hotels

The Platinum Card® gives up to $600 a year in hotel credits, split as $300 twice a year. You earn it on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel. The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay. Terms apply.

This hotel credit really fits travelers who already book nicer hotels. Each stay also adds perks like a room upgrade when available and a $100 on-property credit. Depending on the hotel, you can put that $100 toward dinner at the restaurant, a spa treatment, or a few souvenirs from the gift shop on your way out.

4. Up to $400 back on fancy dining

The Platinum Card® offers up to $400 a year in dining credits -- up to $100 back each quarter at eligible U.S. Resy restaurants. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. My wife is the foodie in our house, so this is the credit she'd put to work first.

It also comes with Platinum Nights by Resy, which opens up hard-to-get reservations on select nights. If you already eat out a few times a month, this credit is close to automatic. If you rarely dine at Resy spots, treat it as a bonus, not a reason to apply.

5. Up to $200 a year in airline fee credits

The Platinum Card® covers up to $200 a year in airline fee credits. Terms apply. You pick one qualifying airline, then charges like checked bags and in-flight purchases get reimbursed.

Last month, my wife and I checked a bag with United. It was 6 pounds over the 50-pound weight limit, and they were going to charge us $100! Luckily we were able to rearrange some of the heavier stuff into our carry-ons, so we didn't pay the fee. But having a credit like this would have covered an unplanned situation like that.

6. Up to $219 toward CLEAR+

The Platinum Card® reimburses up to $219 a year toward a CLEAR+ membership. Terms apply. This covers the full membership fee for an individual.

CLEAR+ uses your face to move you through airport security faster at dozens of airports. It's really a VIP service, too. A CLEAR representative basically escorts you to the front of any TSA security line (even PreCheck if you have that).

If you fly enough to hate the security line, you'll love this perk. Just enroll and add your card as the payment method, and the credit posts automatically.

7. Up to $775 a year in monthly credits

The Platinum Card® has a stack of credits that unlock monthly. After you enroll and set your card up as the main payment method, the credits take care of themselves for the rest all year.

You get up to $300 a year for digital entertainment, $155 toward Walmart+, and up to $320 in Uber value. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

The digital entertainment credit covers up to $25 a month on services like Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and YouTube TV.

The Walmart+ and Uber work the same way once you set your Platinum Card® as the payment method. The Uber piece adds $200 a year in Uber Cash, paid monthly, plus up to $120 toward an Uber One membership.

Just be careful you don't end up overpaying for subscriptions you never use. Approximately 26% of millennials admit paying for streaming services they don't use, according to Motley Fool Money research on wasteful spending. Make sure you're signing up for services you'd keep anyway.

When the $895 fee starts to feel like a deal

The Platinum Card® stopped making sense for me when my work travel wound down. That's the honest lesson with this card. The fee only turns into a deal when its credits match the life you already live.

There's over $3,500 worth of value in the benefits package. It usually pays off for frequent travelers who book hotels, dine out, and fly enough to lean on lounges and airline credits. If you can naturally unlock some of the bigger credits with regular spending, the Platinum Card® can be incredibly rewarding.

Read our full American Express Platinum Card® review here to learn more and apply.