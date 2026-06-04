Amex Platinum vs. Business Platinum: Which Card Is Best for You?

Ever looked at the American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express side by side? If so, you've probably noticed some similarities -- and a few key differences.

Both cards have the same high annual fee, massive welcome bonus offers, and access to thousands of airport lounges worldwide (terms apply). But the differences come down to more than choosing between a business and personal card.

Here's what to know about the Platinum Card® versus Amex Business Platinum Card, plus which is right for you if you qualify for both.

1. American Express Platinum Card®: Best for all kinds of frequent travelers

The personal Platinum Card® is built for frequent flyers who want all kinds of valuable perks -- not just for their business expenses.

For an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll enjoy great benefits like:

$600 in annual hotel credits for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)

$300 in annual digital entertainment credits

A $209 annual CLEAR+ credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash

$155 in annual Walmart+ statement credits

$120 in annual Uber One credits

Access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

On the earning side, the Platinum Card® gets you 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, plus 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.

How valuable are all those credits, really? That depends on your lifestyle and spending habits. If you don't subscribe to multiple streaming services, use Uber regularly, or shop at Walmart, the math gets harder to justify.

If you do, though, you can offset the annual fee without much effort. The Platinum Card® has long been one of our favorite travel cards out there, and that's no accident.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.