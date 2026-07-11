Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: The Winner Might Surprise You in July 2026

Trying to choose between the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) and American Express Platinum Card®? If so, you've got a pretty big decision to make. Both cards have huge bonuses and a long list of perks, with high annual fees to match.

Personally, I give a slight edge to the Chase Sapphire Reserve® -- it costs $100 less per year, and its $300 travel credit is one of the more versatile perks you'll find. The Platinum Card® can definitely come out ahead, but only if you'll actually use its merchant-specific credits.

Here's what to know, and how these cards compare in a few key categories.

Platinum Card® vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve® perks: The Chase card is more versatile

First things first -- the Platinum Card® comes with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), while the Chase Sapphire Reserve® charges $795 a year. That immediately gives the Chase Sapphire Reserve® a boost in my eyes.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also comes with versatile benefits like:

$500 for bookings at “The Edit” hotel collection ($250 twice a year)

A $300 annual travel credit

Complimentary Apple TV plus Apple Music, worth up to $288 annually

Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee

$120 in Lyft credits

Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

The $300 travel credit posts automatically on nearly any travel purchase, effectively dropping the annual fee to $495 before you touch another perk.

The Platinum Card®, meanwhile, comes with benefits like:

$600 in annual hotel credits for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)

$300 in annual digital entertainment credits

A $219 CLEAR+ credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash

$155 in annual Walmart+ statement credits

$120 in annual Uber One credits

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

For my money, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® wins out here -- it's a bit less expensive, and perks like the $300 travel credit make it an easier sell for the average person.