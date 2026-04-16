The Amex Platinum Is the 'It Card' Everyone's Talking About in 2026

When it comes to travel cards, the American Express Platinum Card® isn't exactly the new kid on the block. In fact, it's more than 40 years old. But that doesn't mean it's been passed by -- far from it.

With over $5,000 in potential first-year value, the Platinum Card® is still one of the best luxury travel cards out there. If you're willing to pay an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), it can be well worth the cost -- and the effort.

Here's how you can save with the Platinum Card® today.

Get more than $3,500 in yearly perks

Right now with the Platinum Card®, you can unlock over $3,500 in annual travel and lifestyle benefits. That's more than four times the card's annual fee -- so even if you don't maximize every perk (or come close), you can still come out way ahead.

Some of the better perks include (but aren't limited to):

$600 in annual hotel credits to use for bookings at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts® collection or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)

$300 a year in digital entertainment credits to use on streaming services and more

An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash credits

$120 in annual credits to cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The Platinum Card® is built for frequent flyers, no doubt. But with perks like the $300 digital entertainment, it's easier than ever to save with the Platinum Card® without stepping foot on a plane.