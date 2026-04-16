The Amex Platinum Is the 'It Card' Everyone's Talking About in 2026
When it comes to travel cards, the American Express Platinum Card® isn't exactly the new kid on the block. In fact, it's more than 40 years old. But that doesn't mean it's been passed by -- far from it.
With over $5,000 in potential first-year value, the Platinum Card® is still one of the best luxury travel cards out there. If you're willing to pay an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), it can be well worth the cost -- and the effort.
Here's how you can save with the Platinum Card® today.
Get more than $3,500 in yearly perks
Right now with the Platinum Card®, you can unlock over $3,500 in annual travel and lifestyle benefits. That's more than four times the card's annual fee -- so even if you don't maximize every perk (or come close), you can still come out way ahead.
Some of the better perks include (but aren't limited to):
- $600 in annual hotel credits to use for bookings at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts® collection or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $300 a year in digital entertainment credits to use on streaming services and more
- An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash credits
- $120 in annual credits to cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The Platinum Card® is built for frequent flyers, no doubt. But with perks like the $300 digital entertainment, it's easier than ever to save with the Platinum Card® without stepping foot on a plane.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Plus: Unlock a huge welcome bonus offer
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
How much is that bonus actually worth, exactly? Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a bare-minimum value of $0.01 per point. By our estimation, that means you're looking at $1,750+ in travel rewards with the top offer, maybe even more if you move rewards to one of Amex's transfer partners.
Remember, your exact offer will vary -- but there's a way to see what you're getting before you land the card, and with no effect to your credit score. Here's what to do:
- Apply for the Platinum Card® and see if you're approved.
- Find out your exact offer amount (if approved).
- Accept the card (and your welcome bonus offer), or turn it down. If you turn it down, there's no potential hit to your credit score -- that only comes once you accept the card. If you land it, you'll be on your way to a huge travel-points haul.
Want to see what kind of bonus you can land now? Read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® to apply today.
Is the Platinum Card® right for you?
Here's the honest truth: The Platinum Card® isn't right for everyone. If you rarely fly, for example, and hate paying annual fees -- let alone an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- it probably won't be a fit.
On the other hand, if you:
- Fly frequently
- Are willing to track dozens of perks
- See yourself using the card's lifestyle benefits
- Want to maximize rewards with travel portals and transfer partners
…then the Platinum Card® is definitely worth a look. It's not cheap -- but if you're serious about it, it can easily save you thousands a year on travel, streaming, dining and more.
Want to compare more options before you get started? See our list of the best luxury cards available now and find the one for you.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here