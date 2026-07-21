What Credit Score Do You Need for the Chase Sapphire Preferred?
You'll want a credit score of around 700 or higher to be a strong candidate for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). That score sits solidly in "good-to-excellent" territory, which is where most premium travel cards look.
A higher score makes you a better qualified candidate, but it never guarantees approval on its own. I held the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in my wallet for years, and the timing right now is hard to ignore.
The credit score range that makes you a strong candidate
A credit score of 700 or higher makes you a strong candidate for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Chase doesn't publish a minimum, and never guarantees approval. But the most qualified applicants cluster in the good-to-excellent range.
For context, the national average credit score is 714, according to Motley Fool Money research. So this card is within reach for the average person out there.
Your score is one input, though, not a switch. A 780 doesn't auto-approve you, and a 690 doesn't auto-reject you.
The limited-time welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is running its richest welcome offer ever right now. Chase has only pushed the bonus this high a couple of times since the card launched in 2009.
LIMITED-TIME OFFER:
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon!
Offers like this tend to disappear with little warning. So if you've got your ducks in a row application-wise, now is a great time to apply.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon!Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Why a high credit score alone won't get you approved
A high credit score is only one piece of the approval puzzle. Chase weighs several things beyond that three-digit number before it says yes or no.
Here's what Chase looks at alongside your score:
- The 5/24 rule: While not an official rule, if you have opened five or more personal cards from any bank in the past 24 months, Chase will likely decline you.
- Your reported income: There's no published minimum, but higher income improves your odds and your credit limit.
- Your credit history: A couple of years of on-time payments carries real weight here.
- Your existing Chase relationship: Current deposits or cards can work in your favor.
If you're still building credit, stay patient. The most important thing is to make on-time payments and keep your balances as low as possible. Those two habits, repeated month over month, will help your credit score climb.
A no-annual-fee alternative that earns the same Chase points
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is a great alternative pick if you're looking for an entry-level Chase card. It earns the same Chase Ultimate Rewards points with no annual fee.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is built for travel rewards, turning your spending into points you can use to book travel or transfer to airlines and hotel partners. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® keeps things simple with cash back instead. Both earn in the same Chase rewards system, so nothing is stranded if you upgrade later.
That's the smart path if you want rewards without a fee, or you're easing into the Chase ecosystem first. You can also pair the Chase Freedom Unlimited® with a Sapphire card down the road and pool points between cards.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.