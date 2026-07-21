What Credit Score Do You Need for the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

You'll want a credit score of around 700 or higher to be a strong candidate for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). That score sits solidly in "good-to-excellent" territory, which is where most premium travel cards look.

A higher score makes you a better qualified candidate, but it never guarantees approval on its own. I held the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in my wallet for years, and the timing right now is hard to ignore.

The credit score range that makes you a strong candidate

A credit score of 700 or higher makes you a strong candidate for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Chase doesn't publish a minimum, and never guarantees approval. But the most qualified applicants cluster in the good-to-excellent range.

For context, the national average credit score is 714, according to Motley Fool Money research. So this card is within reach for the average person out there.

Your score is one input, though, not a switch. A 780 doesn't auto-approve you, and a 690 doesn't auto-reject you.

The limited-time welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is running its richest welcome offer ever right now. Chase has only pushed the bonus this high a couple of times since the card launched in 2009.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER:

Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer is ending soon!

Offers like this tend to disappear with little warning. So if you've got your ducks in a row application-wise, now is a great time to apply.