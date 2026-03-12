Credit cards with cellphone protection

Phones are expensive -- I had to buy a new iPhone a few months ago, so I would know.

If you want a way to save on your next cellphone mishap, though, there's a great place to look that you may not know about: credit cards.

Many top credit cards come with cellphone protection, which can help cover repair or replacement costs after theft or damage. In most cases, all you have to do is pay your phone bill with the card and you're good to go.

Want to learn more? Here are some of our favorite cards that offer cellphone protection, plus info on their coverage limits, deductibles, and more.