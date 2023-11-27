3 Reasons to Switch Banks in 2024
KEY POINTS
- If you're earning a pathetically low APY on your savings, switch banks.
- If you're incurring account maintenance fees, there are banks that don't charge them.
- Customer service is important, so if your current bank has left you high and dry, find a new one.
Banks have come a long way -- gone are the days when you had to choose from only the banks in your city, and if the accounts they offered weren't quite up to par, you were stuck. Now, some of the best banks are located entirely in cyberspace, and you can access their services and accounts from anywhere.
If you've been with the same bank for a while and are becoming frustrated with it, you can switch. And since we're approaching the end of 2023 (can you believe it?), now might be the perfect time to find a new home for your money. If any of the following reasons describe you, I recommend switching banks.
1. You're earning peanuts on your savings
Earning a laughably low APY (annual percentage yield) on your savings is so 2021. The Federal Reserve has increased the federal funds rate 11 times since 2022 in an attempt to fight inflation. A higher federal funds rate has the effect of making it more expensive for consumers to borrow money (such as in the form of a personal loan or credit card), but it has also led to higher APYs on savings accounts. With a higher APY, you'll earn more on your money, just for leaving it in the account.
Unfortunately, some big brick-and-mortar banks haven't kept pace. The FDIC reports that the average APY on all savings accounts right now is 0.46% -- but the best savings accounts pay more than 10 times that figure, so you can extrapolate that others pay far less. If your savings is languishing in an account paying, say, 0.01% (the real APY on one of my two savings accounts), it could be time for a change.
2. You're being charged fees
Why should you have to pay for the privilege of keeping your money in the bank? Good news -- you don't. Account maintenance fees are a common feature among checking accounts, but some banks have phased them out entirely.
Online banks have lower overhead costs than brick-and-mortar banks do, so you're more likely to find a fee-free checking account offered by one. Some banks have even reduced or ended overdraft fees. If you've already accidentally overspent your account balance, you don't need another fee on top of it.
Featured offer: save money while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards
3. Your current bank's customer service is lacking
Finally, if you're struggling with lousy customer service at your current bank, consider switching accounts in the new year. If you have a question or need help with your account, it's important to be able to access a real live human person.
Online banks shine in the customer service department, too -- many of them offer 24/7 access by phone or chat. Plus, many online banks have stellar mobile apps with features like budgeting tools, credit monitoring, and more. If your current bank stinks at customer service, make the change.
Changing banks is easier than you think
OK, let's say I've convinced you that it's time to find a new home for your money. It's going to be a pain in the neck to open new bank accounts, right? Actually, it'll probably be easier than you realize, especially if you opt for an online bank. You'll be able to open accounts from home, at your convenience, and you only need a little information (such as your photo ID, Social Security number, address, and birthdate) and time.
Switching your bills and direct deposits is the part of the process that could take a bit longer, but it still shouldn't be too much of a hassle. If you're opening a checking account and need to move your paycheck direct deposit, you'll need the routing and account numbers. You'll get those when the account is open, and you can send them to your employer's HR department to ensure the money lands where it needs to.
Similarly, if you have bills set to auto-pay every month, you need to update the payment information. I recommend going through a few months of your most recent statements from your current bank to find them all -- you don't want to forget to move a bill and end up with a late payment penalty (or an overdraft fee on the account you're closing).
If you've been dealing with customer service hassles or even just a painfully low APY at your current bank, consider making a bank switch in 2024. You (and your money) deserve better.
These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you 11x your bank
Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you 11x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2023.
Two of our top online savings account picks:
|Advertisement
|
|
|SoFi Checking and Savings
|CIT Platinum Savings
|Member FDIC.
|Member FDIC.
|
Rating image, 4.75 out of 5 stars.
4.75/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Rating image, 4.75 out of 5 stars.
4.75/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Open Account
On SoFi's Secure Website.
|
Open Account
On CIT's Secure Website.
|
APY: up to 4.60%
|
APY: 5.05% APY for balances of $5,000 or more
|
Min. to earn APY: $0
|
Min. to earn APY: $100 to open account, $5,000 for max APY
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.