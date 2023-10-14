How Much Can You Make by Investing $5,000 Per Year Into Index Funds?

Why Your Checking Account Should Contain as Little Money as Possible A bank account is an excellent place to keep your money so it's organized and readily available when needed. Many people keep their cash in a checking account. But, while you want to stash enough money in your checking account to cover your bills and everyday expenses, you want to avoid keeping all of your cash there. I'll explain why here, and suggest a better place to stash your extra savings.Don't miss out on interestThe average checking account doesn't accrue interest. That means you won't get rewarded for keeping money in your bank account. Instead of keeping all your cash in your checking account, you should only keep enough to cover your monthly expenses. You may want to keep a bit more than just enough to cover your bills. That way, you'll be covered if you have an unexpected charge or a more costly bill than anticipated. How much extra should you have? It depends. For some people, a couple hundred extra dollars may be ideal. But for others, it may be a good idea to include a few hundred or up to an extra $1,000 in their checking accounts for extra wiggle room.But don't keep every last dollar you have in your checking account. If you do, you'll miss out on interest. Instead, move your extra savings into a bank account that accrues interest. With an interest-earning bank account, you'll get rewarded as your cash sits in the bank. You could earn money with a savings accountMany people keep extra cash in a savings account. Review the bank's annual percentage yield (APY) when considering a new savings account. This rate is the amount of money or interest you'll earn over a year. The higher the APY, the more money you can make. You can take advantage of an attractive interest rate by opening a high-yield savings account. At the time of writing, the bank accounts on our best high-yield savings accounts list offer APYs ranging from 4.30% to 5.26%. If you have a significant amount of extra cash and keep it in an account like this, you can earn money without doing extra work. $5,000 in savings accumulates this much interest To determine how much interest you can earn by moving your extra cash to a savings account, multiply your initial deposit by the APY your bank account offers. This will show you how much interest you can earn by keeping your money in the bank for a year. Let's imagine you have $5,000 extra sitting in your checking account right now. If you instead move that money to a high-yield savings account with an APY of 5% and you keep it in the bank for an entire year (and your APY doesn't change; note that banks can raise or lower APYs at any time), you'll earn $250. That's much better than making $0 by keeping your savings in a checking account that doesn't accrue interest. Now you can see why it pays to avoid keeping all your money in a checking account. You can earn extra money from interest by keeping your spare cash in a savings account that offers interest. For additional tips like this, check out our free personal finance resources.

3 Reasons I Don't Like Aldi as Much as I Used To At some point in 2022, I discovered Aldi and began shopping there weekly. I found that I was able to save money on my grocery bill by purchasing certain produce items there. And since I happen to have an Aldi adjacent to my local Costco, it wasn't particularly out of my way.But over the past few months, I've become less enamored with Aldi. Here's why.1. The selection is just too limitedAldi -- at least near me -- is a minimally stocked grocery store. The shelves aren't loaded the way they are at my nearby ShopRite and Stop & Shop.To be fair, this was the case when I first started shopping there. But because there's just not a lot of selection, I'm generally limited to only buying a few items when I pop into Aldi.Not so long ago, I was running into Aldi for some fruit, which I usually buy there, and I needed to grab shredded cheddar cheese. Normally, I get that at Costco, but I didn't want to run next door to Costco and wait in a line for cheese alone. Unfortunately, though, Aldi didn't have the cheese I needed, so I had to make an extra stop anyway.2. The inventory is too inconsistentNot only is there a limited selection of food items I can buy at Aldi, but sometimes, I can't even find the five or six things I'm looking for. Aldi was once my go-to source for avocados, since it's an expensive purchase and Aldi tends to sell them for less than Costco (at least in my area). But the last few times I stopped at Aldi, avocados weren't in stock.And that's happened to me with other things, too. Over the past several months, I've struggled to find everything from cucumbers to strawberries at Aldi as well.3. What the store saves me on groceries, I lose via lost working hoursShopping at Aldi still has the potential to save me a little money on groceries. At a time when supermarket prices are up 3.6% on an annual basis, that helps.The problem, however, is that even though Aldi is right near Costco in my neighborhood, thereby allowing me to combine those trips, it still takes time to visit an extra supermarket. I have to find parking, wait in a checkout line, and spend time searching the shelves.While it's nice to save $2 here and $3 there, the reality is that a stop at Aldi might cost me 20 or more minutes of work -- especially when I don't manage to find the things I need. And losing out on that work time often means forgoing more than $2 or $3 of income. So from a time perspective, it's just not worth it.Shopping at Aldi could make sense for a lot of people. If you're someone with flexibility in your schedule and grocery list, and you're not so picky about the brands you bring home, then it could pay to spend the time visiting Aldi, even if you don't always manage to find all the things you need. But I've reached the point where shopping at Aldi makes less and less sense for me, so I'll most likely stop going there unless it's a one-off basis.

5 Things I Always Buy at the Dollar Store The dollar store is this sort of magical place where, if you hunt through aisles of junk, you can occasionally find an absolute gem of a deal. But the key to keeping the dollar store a boon to your personal finances -- rather than a hazard -- is to learn to identify the difference between the junk and the deals.I've been visiting my local dollar stores for forever (give or take), so I've purchased my fair share of stuff that's wound up in the garbage. I've also managed to find some go-to items that always give me great bang for my buck. Here are a few things that always wind up on my dollar store shopping list.1. Gift bags and boxesI am a terrible wrapper. Despite my best attempts, it always comes out uneven, wrinkled, and inevitably torn. So, I love gift bags. What I don't love? The price of gift bags. Who is paying $5 a pop for something the recipient will more than likely toss? Not me!The dollar stores near me have a surprisingly awesome selection of gift bags. You can get fantastically festive holiday bags, glittery birthday bags, and even more tame bags for any occasion.You aren't limited to bags, either. You can get boxes of all shapes and sizes, including small ones ideal for trinkets or gift cards. And don't forget the accoutrements, like tissue paper, ribbons, and bows -- all available at the dollar store for a fraction of the department store cost.2. Greeting cardsIn a world of digital this and e-that, there's something utterly charming about receiving a physical greeting card. What's less charming is paying $7 for a simple card (and twice that if you want something fancy). Not only does my local Dollar Tree have a great array of greeting cards for all occasions, but they even have lots of choices priced at two for $1. The envelope is even included.Are the cards cute, sweet, and/or funny? Absolutely. Are these cards going to sing and dance? Not without a magical incantation. But does a greeting card need to do all that? It's what you write inside that the recipient will really remember.3. Seasonal decorDollar stores have a remarkably good arrangement of seasonal decor items, especially if you catch them right after a transition from one holiday to another. You can find indoor decor, from tableware to tea towels, as well as exterior decor. For instance, Halloween brings out the plastic spiders, posable skeletons, and pumpkins galore. I particularly like hitting the dollar store for seasonal napkins and paper plates. For less than $5, I can pick up a variety of plates and napkins, adding a festive touch to my table while also cutting Thanksgiving clean-up time in half.4. Hobby and craft materialsThere are a remarkable number of hobby and craft goods you can pick up at the dollar store. Want a painting project? Pick up some craft paint and a small canvas for a buck each. Looking to try your thumb at gardening? You can find seeds, dirt, pots, and even plant markers if you're hitting the dollar store in the spring or summer.The same is true if you like to DIY gifts. The selection of florals changes regularly, as does the various types of glassware, from votives to champagne glasses. And the selection of photo frames is surprisingly decent.5. Cleaning suppliesI like to DIY a lot of my cleaning supplies -- you can get a lot done with some vinegar and elbow grease! -- but the dollar store is where I get a lot of the rest. Sponges and cleaning cloths? Cheap and abundant. Pads for the mop? A fraction of the price of the name brand. It's not all knock-off brands, though. You can get brand-name cleaning supplies at the dollar store, just in smaller amounts than you'd find on the grocery store shelves. I'd argue that these are far more usable sizes, however. Do I use a capful of bleach now and then? Of course. Does that mean I need a 64-ounce jug taking up half the space under my sink? Nope!Shop with cash for a hard budgetHave you ever walked into the dollar store to pick up one or two necessities -- and somehow spent $30 on you-don't-even-know-what? Yep, me too!If you have an inner bargain gremlin (I call mine Sal), then seeing a veritable smorgasbord of "deals" can be overwhelming. So overwhelming, in fact, that both my Junk Meter and my Budget Meter get all out of whack, leading me to overspend on nonsense I don't even need.My solution? Cold hard cash, baby. Yes, I know, I'm usually the first one to tell you to bust out your rewards credit card for pretty much everything. But the dollar store falls into that "pretty much" bit. Don't take your credit cards into the dollar store if you're soft-willed around low prices (like me). Take cash instead. It makes it much easier to spend only what you set aside for the trip. Your bank account (and junk drawer) will thank you.

5 of the Best Costco Deals for October 2023 Costco is pretty much synonymous with low prices. It's for that reason that so many people are willing to shell out a membership fee for access to a warehouse club store.Even better, Costco tends to offer deeper discounts on a rotating basis on select items. Here are some of the best deals you'll find at Costco this month.1. $5 off 32 Degrees Ladies' Down JacketYou'll find the 32 Degrees brand at Costco in a variety of products. And this women's jacket is a great buy. It's warm and packs down easily to fit into a backpack for trips. And it comes with zippered pockets so you can store your cellphone or travel credit card without having to worry about it slipping out. Snag a new jacket for $5 off just in time for the cooling weather.2. $30 off of the Samsung 27" Class CF39 Series FHD FreeSync™ Curved MonitorIf you work from home, you're well aware that the right setup could help boost your productivity. So if it's time for a monitor upgrade, consider this Samsung model, which is discounted at Costco right now. It features 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Plus, as is the case with all Costco electronics, you'll be eligible for free tech support.If you're self-employed or own a small business and you're buying this monitor for work purposes, make sure to hang onto your receipt. That's because you can potentially write off your monitor purchase on your taxes as a business expense.3. $5 off the Duracell 1000LM 4AAA LED Flashlight 3-packWinter will be here soon enough. And in some parts of the country, that means heavy snowstorms with the potential to cause power outages.A good way to prepare your home for an outage is to have plenty of flashlights at the ready. So why not pick up this three-pack of flashlights from Costco while it's on sale? You'll get up to 90 minutes out of each flashlight on its brightest setting and up to five hours on its lowest.4. $80 off the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security KitEven if you feel safe in your neighborhood, it never hurts to add some built-in security to your home. And a Ring alarm system is a good way to do that. This home security kit, which is now available at Costco at a major discount, includes a motion detector, three contact sensors, and a panic button so you can keep tabs on your home and have a way to sound an alarm if necessary.If you decide to purchase this system, contact your homeowners insurance company to see if it renders you eligible for a discount on your premiums. Some insurers offer discounts to homeowners who put security measures in place.5. $10 off Pokémon Halloween Trick or Trade BOOster Packs, 120-countFor children with allergies, Halloween can be a real bummer. You can be a hero to those kids by loading up on this set of Pokemon mini packs. You'll get 120 packs with three cards each. And even though the cards are Halloween-themed, you can also keep some around to use as stocking stuffers for your kids later on in the year.These are only a sampling of the great deals Costco has available this month. If you're starting to make a holiday shopping list or have a wishlist of your own you've been saving up to fulfill, then it pays to head over to your nearest Costco or browse online and see what discounts you can snag.