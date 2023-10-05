Amex Member Week Offers Up to $375 in Credits and Exclusive Experiences
- American Express Member Week is a five-day event from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13 this year.
- Card members will be able to get up to $375 in value from limited-time offers.
- There are also several special experiences, including an online performance by Olivia Rodrigo and dinners prepared by top Resy chefs.
American Express Member Week is back. Launched in 2021, the annual event will run this year from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13. Card members will have access to limited-time special offers and unique experiences in select cities.
American Express is also doing something new this time around. Although Member Week is made for those with American Express cards, non-card members now also have the opportunity to get in on the action.
While American Express hasn't announced everything yet, it has released information about the upcoming offers and experiences. Here's a first look at what to expect.
Up to $375 in limited-time offers
American Express is known for its special offers, which add even more value to its best card offers. It has already announced that there will be up to $375 in offers across several categories, including travel, dining, and retail. (Terms apply.) These deals will be available through Amex Offers, so it's worth keeping an eye out for them. Amex Offers are available in your online card account and through the American Express app.
Travel offers
American Express will have several special travel offers available:
- Eligible card members with Delta American Express cards can earn travel credits after an eligible international flight purchase on Delta.com.
- There will be Amex Offers available for flights and cruises. Flight offers include discounts with Delta, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways. Cruise offers will be available on 17 cruise lines, including Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, and Silversea.
- Eligible card members can earn an $80 statement credit at select Hilton properties when they book directly through Hilton.com and spend $200 or more (card exclusions apply).
- Terms apply.
$50 in dining credits
Eligible card members can get a $25 statement credit after spending $75 or more at over 200 participating Resy restaurants. This offer will be available twice per card member, for up to $50 in statement credits. Enrollment is required and terms apply.
Retail offers
Eligible card members will be able to enroll in Amex Offers for a variety of brands, including Bose, Dell, Hydro Flask, Levi's, Revolve, Shiseido, Sunglass Hut, and Vuori. Terms apply.
Entertainment offers
Eligible card members can get exclusive presale access to sports and entertainment events. These include Coachella, LCD Soundsystem's NYC Residency, and the 2024 US Open Golf Championship. Terms apply.
Business offers
Members with business cards can get up to $165 in total value when they make select purchases from DocuSign, Hertz®, Instacart Business (card exclusions apply), Lowe's, and Squarespace. Terms apply.
Special experiences
American Express is also offering special experiences in select cities. If you get a Member Week pass online, you can sign up for mobile notifications about events in your area that match your interests.
Olivia Rodrigo virtual event
Olivia Rodrigo will perform songs from her new album, GUTS, on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch it from then through Oct. 12.
Outstanding in the Field Dinners featuring top Resy chefs
Card members and Member Week Pass holders can make reservations for Outstanding in the Field Dinners. Tickets are available for $275, space is limited, and terms apply. There are two events:
- Austin, Texas with Chef Fermín Núñez of Suerte & Este on Oct. 11 (tickets on sale now)
- Washington D.C. with Chefs Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss of Lutèce and Pascual on Oct. 18 (tickets on sale starting Oct. 10)
Topgolf
Card members and Member Week Pass holders can meet and compete with professional golfers at two Topgolf locations:
- Las Vegas on Oct. 10
- Miami on Oct. 12
In addition, eligible card members can earn a statement credit for purchases at Topgolf locations nationwide. Terms apply.
Hypebeast x Amex Art of Travel Collection
American Express partnered with Hypebeast and artist James Jarvis for this collection. Card members and Member Week Pass holders will be able to purchase travel gear and decals starting Oct. 10 on Hypebeast. Terms apply.
How to participate in American Express Member Week
If you're interested in any of those special experiences, it's a good idea to get a Member Week Pass. You can do this online at the Member Week Pass website, and it's free of charge. It's available to card members and non-card members.
You don't need to get a Member Week Pass if you're already an American Express card member, but you may want to get one anyway. That way, you can receive notifications on offers and experiences.
You'll find the limited-time offers in Amex Offers. Remember that you typically need to enroll your eligible American Express card in each offer you want to use. Even when it's not Member Week, it's still worth checking Amex Offers regularly, as there are often great deals available.
