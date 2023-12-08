How to Find Last-Minute Business Class Deals
Many travelers book economy class airfare because these tickets are the most affordable option. Having to pay the standard price for a business class ticket could result in an expensive credit card bill. But there are ways to book business class flights without draining your bank account. A business class deal can allow you to enjoy a more comfortable travel experience without going broke. Here are a few ways to score last-minute business class deals.
Use an airfare search tool to find affordable business class flights
I regularly use airfare search tools like Google Flights. Resources like this make it easier for me to get pricing information across multiple carriers and compare rates and flight offerings so I'm more informed before booking a flight. You can also use tools like this to find airfare deals.
One of my favorite ways to use Google Flights is to go into my search with no destination in mind. I enter my departing airport and search "Anywhere" for my arrival destination. By doing this, I can find the most affordable destinations to travel to based on my preferred dates.
Google Flights allows you to search by ticket type, including business class. The results will be displayed with prices for each destination around the globe. This tool could help you find cheaper business class flights for your last-minute travel needs. Plus, it could encourage you to visit a destination that wasn't originally on your radar.
Pay to upgrade an existing flight at the last moment
Another way to find last-minute business class deals is to take advantage of seat upgrade offers on flights you've already booked. Have a flight coming up within the next two to three weeks? Download your airline's mobile app and review the in-app upgrade offers daily. You may be able to upgrade your existing ticket to a business class seat for a reasonable price.
Let's imagine you paid $1,000 roundtrip to fly on an economy class ticket to Paris. What if you could score a one-way upgrade for $600? It may be worthwhile to upgrade your seat, and it would be a lot cheaper than paying for a business class ticket outright.
Here's something to consider before you upgrade your ticket: If you originally booked a roundtrip ticket, the upgrade offer usually only applies to a portion of your trip. So you'd be paying to upgrade one way, not the entire trip. Consider this when deciding if the cost is worth it.
Upgrade costs can and do change, so it pays to check back. The price could be $1,800 one day and $950 the next. So don't give up hope if the prices you see are high. But always review your personal finances before upgrading. Don't be tempted to overspend beyond your means.
Subscribe to an airfare deal service
Travel is a big passion of mine, but that doesn't mean I want to spend a lot of money on airfare. For this reason, I've continued to subscribe to flight deal services. With these subscriptions, you receive email alerts for flight deals. You can continue prioritizing your love of travel but keep your spending in check by using flight deal services.
One of the services I'm currently using sends business class flight deals. Some flight deals are for dates well in advance, but I've also seen deals advertised for travel dates that are soon approaching, like within the next few weeks or a month or two. If you have a flexible schedule and love a good deal, services like this could help you land last-minute business class tickets.
Inexpensive business class tickets exist
Yes, flying in business class can be extremely costly. For a long-haul international flight, it's not unusual to pay several thousand dollars. That's a lot of money to spend for added comfort.
But there are opportunities to score business class flight deals. Now that you know some of my favorite hacks, you'll be better prepared to seek out cheaper premium flight tickets.
When paying for airfare, whether you're flying economy or business class, consider using a travel credit card. You could earn rewards on your spending and redeem them for travel. Check out our best travel rewards credit cards list to learn more about the benefits of these cards.
