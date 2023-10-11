You Won't Believe the Average Cost of Dog Food by Diet. How Do You Compare?
Darn it. Fido is yacking over the Persian carpets… again. You whisk him away to the vet, where he is diagnosed with sensitive tummy issues. The solution: a special dietary dog food. Cha-ching. You can feel your wallet begin to sweat. That sounds expensive. But is it really?
Cost of dog food by diet
Turns out, you're on the ball. According to a recent survey by Lemonade Insurance, its typical customer pays $1,130 yearly for dog food. Bow-wow. But hang on; the average cost of dog food varies by diet. We'll sink our teeth into the details below so you can see how you compare.
|Diet type
|Cost of dog food (yearly)
|Conventional (2nd most popular diet)
|$692
|Grain-free (3rd most popular diet)
|$1,078
|Carnivore (1st most popular diet)
|$1,194
|Organic
|$1,446
|Keto
|$1,553
|Raw
|$1,727
|Paleo
|$2,554
|Vegan
|$4,274
The cheapest "diet food," grain-free food, is over 30% more expensive than regular dog food. But owners of vegan dogs have it the hardest. Dog owners paid more for vegan food than any other diet, about six times more than owners who fed their doggies conventional food. Time to check the receipts -- how does the cost of your dog food compare?
If you spend more, don't fret. It's normal for dog food to cost more than any other dog-related expense (outside of emergency vet care). According to a recent Rover study, typical yearly dog food expenses range from $300 to $2,340 -- about half of your total spend. Woof.
But if paying for dog food puts you over budget, you may want to postpone picking up a furry friend. Truth is, dogs are amazing, but according to a study by Synchrony, nearly half of people underestimate the cost of pet ownership.
Does pet insurance pay for dog food?
Pet insurance typically does not pay for the cost of dog food. If you'd like to put your furry friend on a carnivore diet, you'll need to pay for expenses out of pocket.
But there is one exception: pet insurance sometimes covers prescription dog food. Vets will prescribe a specific brand of dog food to help sick dogs recover from illness, or to prevent a dog from developing further illness. Check with your insurer to see if your policy covers this. It may not, or it may only cover it if you purchase a "wellness" add-on.
Even if pet insurance doesn't cover the cost of dog food -- and it's a lot, for sure -- it may be worth taking out a policy anyway. A good dog insurance policy will cost you right now, but it could save you from having to choose between treatment and a $10,000 vet bill down the line.
READ MORE: What to look for in a pet insurance company
How to buy dog food affordably
To bring costs down, compare prices at online retailers like Costco, Chewy, and Petco. Costco offers some of the best prices for bulk items, but Petco carries more popular brands. Chewy also offers plenty of options, and it will deliver them to your door.
If your veterinarian prescribes your dog a special dog food, check to see if your pet insurance policy will help you foot the bill. Diet foods are usually much more expensive than conventional dog food. If your policy covers even 70% of the costs, you could save hundreds of dollars yearly.
Thinking about adopting a dog? Consider smaller breeds to save on food costs. Typically, bigger dogs eat more. It's just one thing to keep in mind when adopting a pet.
Bottom line: Do research and comparison-shop to keep the cost of dog food under budget, especially if you want to buy premium food to keep your dogs extra healthy. Check to see if your pet insurance policy covers the cost of prescription dog food -- it might.
