I Don't Have Dental Insurance. Here's How I Get Affordable Dental Care
Dental care is considered to be separate from other healthcare needs in the United States. If you have health insurance, it's likely that dental care coverage is not included. Instead, dental insurance is an additional expense -- and without it, treatment can be expensive.
There were times when I paid for traditional dental insurance, but I've found another option that works better for my needs and budget. For the last five years, I've been going to a dental practice that promotes its own savings plan. Find out why this solution is ideal for my wallet.
Dental care is expensive in the United States
Many Americans go without dental insurance. Sadly, those without coverage tend to delay taking care of dental issues due to the fear of the cost. Without insurance, a bill for one dental procedure, like a root canal, could quickly drain anyone's checking account.
Those who do have insurance may find that their coverage has limitations. There may be an annual coverage cap and some services (such as composite fillings) may not be covered. If dental care doesn't cover an entire procedure, the patient is left to pay for the rest of the cost.
As someone who has undergone several dental procedures, dental insurance wasn't always the most useful. I've had several cavities filled or replaced in adulthood. Even when I had dental insurance, the composite fillings I needed weren't covered. So I was left to pay $100 or more per filling. These additional costs have changed how I approach paying for dental care.
Look for savings plans offered by local dental offices
When I returned to the United States after living abroad for a couple of years, I began the quest to find a new dentist. I have some dental anxieties, so I spent a lot of time looking at reviews. My top priority was finding a dental practice that would make me feel at ease.
But I also considered the cost. At the time, I was paying for my own healthcare coverage as a freelancer and had to decide if purchasing dental insurance made sense. I ultimately decided to skip paying for dental coverage because I hadn't gotten much value out of it in years past.
Instead, I chose a dental office that offers a savings plan. It functions like a yearly membership and each patient pays a set fee for coverage. For individual coverage, I pay my dental office $250 per year. I get a cleaning and exam every six months, annual X-rays, fluoride treatments every six months, and one free emergency exam visit per year.
Additional dental care services, like getting a cavity filled, are an extra expense. But as I mentioned earlier, composite fillings weren't covered when I had dental insurance in the past, so I'm used to paying for this service when it's needed. With my membership, I get a 20% discount on all additional dental procedures.
I pay $250 every winter when it's time to renew my membership. That works out to be less than $21 per month for proper dental care. I set aside money throughout the year to pay for this membership so I'm prepared to reimburse myself after swiping my credit card.
But I also set aside additional money in case I ever find myself needing to cover a more expensive dental procedure in the future. You, too, can prepare for future expenses by regularly contributing money to a high-yield savings account.
Consider alternative solutions to make dental care affordable
Ignoring healthcare concerns, including dental issues, is never a good idea. With how expensive treatment can be, it's understandable why many people delay care. However, ignored health issues can quickly worsen and become a more severe and costly fix.
If you're worried about dental or other medical care costs, you're not alone. Exploring alternative solutions to make dental and healthcare more affordable can be beneficial. Going to a dentist that offers an annual savings plan is one option. But that's not all.
Many dental schools offer discounted services to patients so students can get real-world practice. Most dental schools have licensed dentists overseeing the care. If you have a dental school in your area, this could make staying on top of routine dental care needs less expensive.
