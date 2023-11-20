Sam's Club vs. Costco: Who Has the Better Black Friday Deals?
KEY POINTS
- Both stores are offering deals on electronics and housewares.
- Most deals aren't limited to Black Friday -- Sam's Club deals are the 23rd to the 26th, while most Costco deals are the 24th to the 27th.
Black Friday is often considered a holiday for your finances, with deals as far as the eye can see. However, what was once discount chaos crammed into a single shopping day has now been spread out -- and digitized.
For example, take popular warehouse stores Sam's Club and Costco. Not only do both stores offer Black Friday discounts spread across multiple days -- Sam's Club deals run from the 23rd to the 26th, while most Costco deals are the 24th to the 27th -- but the items in their preview ads are nearly all available online.
Of course, that still raises the question: Who has the better deals? As it turns out, there's actually not that much overlap between the two retailers, giving you some great savings on a huge range of items. Here are some of the most interesting offers.
Electronics
You'll find deals on everything from televisions and tablets to smart watches and earbuds.
Sam's Club
- $200 off: HP 17.3" HD+ Touch, Intel i5, 8G 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
- $100 off: Apple iPad Pro 11" - 2022 with Wi-Fi
- $50 off: Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch Bundle
- $40 off: JBL Tune Anc TWS Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Costco
- $300 off: ASUS UX3402 14" OLED Zenbook Laptop 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD (online only)
- $120 off: Bose QuietComfort 45 SE Noise Canceling Headphones Bundle (online and in-warehouse)
- $60 off: JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi Portable Wireless Speaker (online and in-warehouse)
- $50 off: GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera Bundle (online and in-warehouse)
Home goods
You can get your hands on a lot of household appliances and gadgets for cheaper, to make everyday life a little bit better.
Sam's Club
- $150 off: iRobot Roomba i5+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
- $70 off: Viking 13-Piece Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set
- $70 off: FoodSaver Multi-Use Food Preservation System w/ Sealer
- $50 off: Chef iQ Smart Thermometer 3 Probe + Hub
Costco
- $250 to $1,300 off: Select LG French Door Refrigerators (online only)
- $150 off: Vitamix Ascent 2300 Blender Super Bundle (online only)
- $60 off: Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner (online only)
- $15 off: Lasko ThermaSMART Ceramic Tower Heater (online only)
Furniture
We don't always think about Black Friday when it comes to furniture (for some reason, I always think about President's Day), but there are a handful of deals at both stores that might be worth considering. Note that a couple of Costco's deals aren't technically for Black Friday -- they're only available on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).
Sam's Club
- $1,000 off: Titan 3D Luxe Voice-Activated Zero Gravity Massage Chair
- $1,000 off: Dylan Stain-Resistant 6-Seater Sectional With Storage And Pullout Bed
- $400 off: Lincoln Fabric Reversible Storage Sectional with Pullout Bed
- $100 off: Member's Mark Adjustable Base
Costco
- $1,900 off: Osaki OS-4D Pro Maestro Massage Chair (online only; Nov. 23 only)
- $300 off: Thomasville Tisdale Fabric Sectional with Storage Ottoman (online only; Nov. 23 only)
- $150 off: Barcalounger Ridgefield Leather Pushback Recliner (online only)
Kids
Costco doesn't have any kids' items in their Black Friday previews, but Sam's Club definitely has you covered. Here are some of the stand-out toy deals from the Sam's Club Black Friday previews:
- $500 off: Backyard Discovery Malibu Cedar Swing Set
- $60 off: Segway C15 Youth Electric Kick Scooter
- $40 off: 12V Honda Ride-On Motorcycle
- $8 off: Cocomelon Sing and Dance Time
Sam's Club Plus early access
If you have a Sam's Club Plus membership, you get early access to online deals. Specifically, you can start shopping two hours before regular Club members.
Membership and checkout
Sam's Club and Costco don't price match other retailers, but many other retailers will price match them. If you don't have a membership at either retailer, and don't want to join, you could see if another retailer will match a given sale price.
However, in some cases, a great discount may be more than enough to justify joining Sam's Club or Costco despite the cost. For example, a $60 Costco membership fee in exchange for a $100 discount could be profitable math if you can't find another deal elsewhere.
And don't forget to consider your payment method. For instance, if you plan to buy big-ticket items, like electronics or furniture, consider using a credit card with extended warranty protection. You'll be able to skip the expensive Sam's Club or Costco warranty plan without forfeiting extra coverage.
You should also make sure you're using the right rewards credit card to make your purchases. In-store Costco shoppers are limited to Visa credit cards. However, Costco.com shoppers can also choose to use a Masetercard credit card. And Sam's Club shoppers can use any credit cards they like!
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.