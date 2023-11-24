The 10 Best Kids' Gifts to Buy at Walmart

Published on Nov. 24, 2023

Dana George

By: Dana George

Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts' opinions aren't influenced by compensation.

KEY POINTS

  • One trend this year is reimagining old favorites, like Furby, Barbie, and Clue.
  • The perfect gift is laser-focused on the recipient's interests.

It's the same story every year; holiday shoppers rush out to buy that hot new kid's gift, only to learn that it's sold out. Don't worry, though. A quick check on eBay shows that someone in Peoria or Sarasota has a few and is willing to sell you one for triple the price.

The most popular gifts don't tend to linger on shelves. If there's something the child in your life wants, now is the time to pick it up without draining your bank account to buy it from an online reseller.

The Today show recently interviewed the Chief Toy Officer at The Toy Insider to learn which gifts are likely to be red-hot this holiday season. Working from that list, we checked with Walmart to get an idea of availability and cost for this year's most popular items.

1. Furby Coral Plush Toy: $46.99

Appropriate for ages: 6 and up

Available: Online and in select stores

Twenty-five years after the original Furby was released, a new version is available. The Furby plush toy is as delightful (or obnoxious) as ever. Kids press Furby's heart to make it listen, then command it to sing, chat, laugh, and otherwise act silly.

2. Sharper Image® Laser Tag Attack Pack 2-Player: $27.97

Appropriate for ages: 8 and up

Available: Online and in select stores

Whether they're playing outside or running through the house on a snow day, kids love laser tag. This Sharper Image® version includes two mini cannon x-blasters. What's cool about this set is that it's compatible with all existing Handtank Laser Tag products sold by Sharper Image®. That way, the ultimate setup is customizable.

What's more, up to seven teams can play at the same time.

3. Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet: $24.97

Appropriate for ages: 5 and up

Available: Online or in-store

Interactive digital pets are huge this year. Like a real pet, these digital pets start out as babies and, with enough love and care, begin to grow. The more a child plays, the more pets they will unlock (up to 15).

4. Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler: $55.99

Appropriate for ages: 4 and up

Available: Online or in-store

If a child in your life is equally obsessed with dinosaurs and cars, they're sure to love this ultimate hauler. More than 20 Hot Wheel vehicles fit in the hauler, but the fun part is how they get there. Pulled by the handle, the "dinosaur" gobbles up any 1:64 scale car in its path. With lights, sounds, and a two-lane race track, it's a toy that allows kids to move from one activity to another.

5. Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll: $24.97

Appropriate for ages: 3 and up

Available: Online or in-store

It wouldn't be 2023 if Barbie wasn't one of the most popular toys in the country. Sure, she's wearing a classic pink and white gingham dress and pink pumps, but she's not just a pretty face. Barbie is an independent woman with a mortgage and a rockin' house of her own.

6. Barbie The Movie Ken Doll: $24.97

Appropriate for ages: 3 and up

Available: Online or in-store

Historically, wherever Barbie was, Ken was not far behind. That's so pre-2023, though. Today's Ken knows he's enough on his own and doesn't need Barbie to make him whole. Dressed in his beachy best with pastel pink and mint green shorts and shirt, Ken has come into his own.

7. Make It Real™ Mini Pottery Studio: $22.49

Appropriate for ages: 8 and up

Available: Online only

Another great gift for a day home from school is this mini pottery studio. Kids age 8 and up are sure to enjoy working on 10 different projects. And if you have a tween who rolls their eyes at any craft idea you come up with, you may be surprised by the masterpieces they create.

If that weren't enough, the mini pottery studio makes no noise, requires no baking, and doesn't make a mess.

8. Clue Conspiracy Board Game: $24.97

Appropriate for ages: 14 and up

Available: Online and in-store

If your teenager is the super-competitive type, you may want to practice this game while they sleep. This game is a bit like old-school Clue on steroids. It has deadly traps planted throughout the "resort," one player is armed and dangerous, players secretly sabotage each other, and fibbing is expected.

9. Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel Escape Board Game: $16.84

Appropriate for ages: 10 and up

Available: Online and in-store

Although we just highlighted another game from the makers of Clue, this one is so unique we had to include it. Like a traditional escape room, this game gives kids the clues they need to "escape" the Midnight Hotel, a Tudor mansion where a murder has just taken place. If you can talk the kids into saving it for a family game night, it's perfect for up to six players.

While $17 may seem expensive for a game that will only be played once, the time spent having fun is priceless.

10. Battleship Royale Party Board Game: $19.82

Appropriate for ages: 8 and up

Available: Online and in-store

If you played Battleship as a kid, you probably remember sitting across from one other player. What's fun about this version is that up to six players can play at one time. Just like the original, though, only one player wins.

Whether your child likes solitary play or would rather be with a group, Walmart has gifts for everyone. And the good news is, with some careful shopping, you can avoid pulling out a credit card to pay for them.

