WIC Benefits Would Stop 'Within a Matter of Days' if Government Shuts Down, USDA Says
KEY POINTS
- WIC helps almost 7 million women, infants, and children buy nutritious food.
- If the government shuts down, some states may run out of money in days, while others may last a few weeks.
- If you don't have money to feed your family, contact your local food pantries and soup kitchens for help.
There are just days to go to avoid a government shutdown. Without getting into the politics, lawmakers in Washington have until Sept. 30 to find a compromise and keep government funding flowing. In the meantime, various government agencies are starting to put contingency plans in place. This includes warning specific groups who may be impacted.
One such group is the millions of women and children who use WIC money to buy nutritious food. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is designed to help women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, as well as infants and children under 5 years old. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack explained at a press briefing this week that a shutdown would quickly put WIC benefits on hold.
"In some cases, it would be literally within a matter of days after the shutdown," he said. "In some cases, it may be -- in some states, it may be literally in a matter of weeks. But clearly, during the course of a shutdown, millions of those moms, babies, and young children would see a lack of nutrition assistance."
How a government shutdown would impact WIC recipients
If the government shuts down, many federal agencies would have to pause the majority of non-essential operations. Some programs, such as Social Security payments are mandatory, meaning the payments should continue. That said, not all mandatory payments are safe. SNAP food benefits are also mandatory, but they're only authorized for 30 days, which means they could also stop if there's a prolonged shutdown.
In contrast, WIC funding is discretionary. The money needs to be approved each year and then it gets allocated to individual states. It is exactly this type of funding that lawmakers are struggling to pass.
It's worth noting that in the 2013 and 2018 government shutdowns, WIC managed to continue its operations. In both cases, funding was found to keep the service operational. However, today WIC is already facing funding challenges. This is why Vilsack warns the money may only last a few days in some parts of the country. In contrast, some states may have emergency funding and be able to hold out longer.
According to the latest WIC data, 6.7 million people participated in the program in June 2023. The average food cost per person was $55.83 and the total food cost for that month was $375 million. In addition to the food supplements, WIC provides health referrals as well as education and support on breastfeeding and nutrition. All of this would be in jeopardy if there was a government shutdown.
How WIC participants can prepare for a government shutdown
It's one thing knowing you may not receive your WIC benefits next month, and quite another figuring out what to do about it. Particularly with so few days to go. If your bank account balance is already running low, there isn't a lot of time to prepare. However, it's important not to panic -- here are some concrete steps you can take:
- Contact your local WIC office to find out what's happening in your state. You may have to persevere, as WIC staff will likely be inundated with calls. But in a few days, the offices may be closed and you may not be able to contact anyone. If your state is implementing a wait list, find out how to get your name on it.
- Work out how to cover the hole in your budget. After all the strains on your household spending in recent years, you may feel like there's no more cuts you can make. But right now, any savings could help cover the missing WIC payments. You may also need to prepare for a worst case scenario in which your November SNAP benefits don't arrive.
- Don't forget about October's SNAP increases. If your household receives SNAP food benefits, you will receive slightly more money next month because it's the start of a new fiscal year. It isn't a lot, but it might offset the missing WIC money, at least temporarily.
- Contact local food pantries and soup kitchens. Find out when your local food pantries are open and what documentation you might need to show if you've never been before. Call United Way at 211 for more information on local NGOs and food charities.
If it happens, a government shutdown, on top of a period of high inflation, on top of a global pandemic, wasn't in many people's predictions for the past few years. Unfortunately, that means many families don't have cash in savings to fall back on, or have already used up their emergency cash. Try to hold on to the fact that you are not alone, and there is help available -- even if it doesn't come from Washington.
