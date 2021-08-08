by Lyle Daly | Aug. 8, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Credit card debt is tough to manage, but a good repayment strategy can help.
Anyone who has had credit card debt knows that it's no picnic. You do your best to chip away at it, only to see new bills and interest charges slow down your progress.
Fortunately, there are several strategies that make it easier to pay off credit card debt. The right one can keep you motivated, save you money on interest, and get you out of debt sooner.
Remember that for any of these strategies to be effective, you need to avoid adding to your debt and put as much disposable income as possible towards it.
Tips and tricks from the experts delivered straight to your inbox that could help you save thousands of dollars. Sign up now for free access to our Personal Finance Boot Camp.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
The debt snowball involves paying off credit cards with the smallest balances first. Let's say you have four credit cards with the following balances:
You'd start by making minimum payments on the cards with the three biggest balances and putting the rest of your disposable income towards the card with the $250 balance. Once you had that card paid off, you'd repeat the process with the next smallest balance, and so on.
This is a popular debt repayment method because paying off a debt is both a nice reward and an incentive to keep going. It works especially well if all your credit cards have similar interest rates.
The debt avalanche involves paying off credit cards with the highest interest rates first. You'd make minimum payments on every card except the one with the highest APR, where you'd pay as much as possible.
This method is a good choice if your credit cards have much different interest rates, because it will save you the most money. For example, if you have any 0% APR credit cards, it would make sense to save those for last and focus on the cards where you're being charged interest.
There are several highly rated debt payoff apps available for Apple and Android devices. Here are a few examples:
Some (but not all) apps have small monthly fees. If you find an app you like, it could be exactly what you need to take control of your credit card debt.
A balance transfer is when you move a balance from one credit card to another. It allows you to save on interest charges if the new credit card has a lower interest rate than the original.
There are balance transfer cards with 0% APRs specifically for refinancing credit card debt. If you open one of these cards, you can transfer over your credit card debt and pay it down interest free during the 0% APR period. Depending on the card, this introductory period can last for 12 months or longer.
This type of credit card can save you quite a bit of money, but there are a few things you should know first:
Debt consolidation loans are a type of personal loan for paying off debt. After you get the loan, you use it to pay your credit card balances. Going forward, you only need to make your loan payments.
Since personal loans often have lower interest rates than credit cards, you can save money on interest this way. An even more important benefit with this method is the structure it provides.
When you're paying off credit cards, the amount you pay is largely up to you. You only need to make relatively small minimum payments, and there's no fixed timeframe to pay back what you owe.
With a loan, you have a fixed monthly payment and a loan term. If you've found it hard to pay as much as you should towards your credit cards, then the stricter structure of a loan could keep you on track.
Those are the most effective and popular strategies for paying off credit card debt. Now that you know what your options are, you can choose the one that works best for your situation.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.