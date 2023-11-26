4 Reasons Price Comparison Shopping Apps Are a Must-Have

How to Find Items That Are Marked Down to 1 Penny at Dollar General If you're trying to keep your credit card bills down, buying something for a penny may seem like a dream scenario. After all, what could be friendlier to your bank account than purchasing an item you want or need that costs only a cent?In today's day and age, it may seem impossible to find anything to purchase so cheaply, but that's not necessarily the case. In fact, it may be possible to find penny items at Dollar General.That's because the store has a system in which items that are supposed to be removed from stock are priced at $0.01. If employees do not remove these items from the shelves before the price adjustment happens, they'll ring up for only a penny.So, how can you find these items? Here are the steps you'll need to take.1. Go shopping on the correct dayItems are marked down to a penny only when it's determined that they need to be removed from stock. Typically, this markdown process happens on a Tuesday, so if you want to be able to buy one of these deeply discounted products, you'll want to go shopping then.Since others may also be on the lookout for the penny products, it can help to go early in the morning before all of the items you might want are bought up.2. Check the penny lists onlinePenny items are not advertised, since they are not really supposed to be for sale at that price. This means you can't just consult the Dollar General sales flyer to see what's on discount. You also shouldn't ask cashiers, as they not only won't help you find the items but instead are more likely to remove them from the shelves before you can purchase them.Since these products are like hidden gems, you'll want a guide to discovering them -- and there are a few lists online that can help you do that. The Krazy Coupon lady publishes a weekly list of penny items. You can also join Facebook groups dedicated to finding them.Since penny items change regularly, you'll want to check out these resources every week to see what's on discount.3. Load up your cartWhen you are lucky enough to find a penny list item on the shelves, you should bring up as many of the items as you want to purchase.As soon as you have alerted the store to the fact the items were left on the shelf, they will be pulled so you won't have a chance to get any more of them. If they ring up for a higher price, you can just say you changed your mind.4. Get lucky with your cashierFinally, you need to hope that the cashier you have ringing up your items allows you to actually buy them. Official store policy is that they should not be purchased, so you may well be told you can't actually get the item for a penny and may have to put the item back.While there's an element of luck involved in both finding the penny items and being able to buy them, it may be worth the effort to try if there's something on the penny list you are excited about purchasing -- or if you happen to be at Dollar General anyway.

Does Your Income Make You Upper Class, Middle Class, or Lower Class? Incomes vary widely across the United States, with some people making many times the amount that others earn. If you've ever wondered how your personal finances stack up, and what "class" your income officially puts you in, here's what you need to know.What income do you need to be upper, middle, or lower class?Based on 2021 data, here's what you would need to earn in order to be in each class:Lower class: This is defined as the bottom 20% of earners. Those in the lower class have an income at or below $28,007.Lower middle class: This is defined as individuals in the 20th to 40th percentile of household income. Earnings among this group are between $28,008 and $55,000Middle class: The middle class is officially those whose earnings put them in the 40th to 60th percentile of household income. The income range is $55,001 to $89,744.Upper middle class: Anyone with earnings in the 60th to 80th percentile would be considered upper middle class. Those in the upper middle class have incomes between $89,745 and $149,131.Upper class: Finally, the upper class is the top 20% of earners and they have incomes of $149,132 or higher.Take a look at these numbers and see where you fall based on your own earnings. And remember, this is a snapshot in time -- your earnings can change throughout your life, and so can your class designation.Will your success be determined by your income and class?It's probably not a surprise that those in the upper classes or in the upper middle class do have a higher net worth than those in the lower class or the lower middle class. But the disparity is greater than you might think. While the median net worth of those with incomes of $149,132 or higher is $805,400, the median net worth of those in the lower class is just $12,000.Your income impacts how easy it is for you to build wealth. If you make more money, it is easier to save it and invest it in a brokerage account where it can work for you. If you make less money, then you may struggle even to cover the necessities out of your checking account, much less to buy valuable assets that help you grow richer over time.But that doesn't mean people who don't make a lot of money can't be a financial success. A lot depends on what you do with the money you actually have, including how much you spend and how much you save.There are plenty of people who make over $100,000 a year who live paycheck to paycheck, and plenty of people with incomes that put them squarely in the lower or lower middle class who have diligently saved and grown quite wealthy over many years.Here's how you can improve your standingDon't be discouraged if you aren't in the class you hope to be. For one thing, you have opportunities to increase your income by taking the following steps:Learning new job skills: You could obtain a certification, take part in a management training program at work, or take some classes to develop skills that may help you get promoted (such as computer training courses or public speaking classes), depending on your industry.Take on a side hustle: The average side hustle brings in $483 per month, which is a good amount of extra money that could make a meaningful difference in your income.Work some extra hours: If your company allows you to work overtime, take advantage of it, as many people are paid time and a half for overtime hours.Negotiate your salary: According to Pew Research, when workers negotiated for higher pay, 28% said they received the extra money they asked for and 38% indicated they were given more than originally offered but less than their ask. Whether you are getting a new job or staying at your current job but feel you're underpaid, it doesn't hurt to make a request for more money -- especially if you can find salary data to back up the fact that others in your industry are paid more.And even if your earnings never put you in the top 20% of earners, you can still have a rich life and end up with the financial security you deserve -- especially if you prioritize saving as much as you can for as long as you can.

The Hidden Downside of Always Flying Business Class I flew business class for the first time a little over five years ago, on an eight-hour flight back to the United States. While I had flown first class on domestic flights before, this was a whole new level of travel for me. A seat that turned into a bed? I was hooked. My immediate reaction was "This is how I always want to fly."And that's what I've done. Travel is one of the things I don't mind spending money on, so flying in business class is worth it to me. I've also used quite a few travel credit cards to cover the cost of some of that airfare in miles instead of cash.There's a lot to like about flying business class. The seats are definitely much more comfortable, especially when they're lie-flat seats. The meals can be pretty impressive, at least for something served on an airplane. Most people would probably assume there aren't any real downsides, besides the higher cost.It's mostly as good as advertised. But when you always fly business class, there is a potential downside that doesn't get talked about much.Your travel standards go way, way upA single flight in business class might not change the way you look at travel. It's nice, but you may consider it a one-time thing, or a way to treat yourself on special occasions.On the other hand, if you always fly in business class, then it's almost certainly going to raise your travel standards. You get used to that level of service and luxury. Now, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does have consequences.For one, it becomes normal for you. It's hard to go back to flying economy once you've gotten used to the perks of business class. And even business class loses some of its magic. Don't get me wrong, I still love it. But it doesn't wow me nearly as much as it did the first couple of times. At this point, I know the drill.It doesn't just raise your standards for air travel, either. It will probably raise them across the board. When you always treat yourself to a nice flight, you may feel like you should do the same with your accommodations. No more hostels, questionable Airbnbs, or budget hotels. If you're going to get to your destination in style, shouldn't you stay in a nice hotel, too?There's a good chance you'll start expecting more from your travels. To get more, you usually need to pay more. Between airfare and hotels, you could end up spending much more than you used to.Embrace the change -- or don'tTo reiterate, there's nothing wrong with having high standards when you travel. Many people go from budget travel as young adults to more expensive trips as they get older. If you want to fly business class for every trip and stay in premium hotels, you shouldn't feel bad about it. Everyone has their priorities with how they spend their money.You should, however, be ready for the costs involved. It's not worth going into debt just so you can travel in luxury. Here are a few ways to finance those business-class flights, fancy hotel stays, and meals at Michelin star restaurants.Set up a travel fund and contribute to it every month. Open a high-yield savings account to serve as your travel fund. If you already have a savings account, you can also set up a sub-savings account specifically for travel. Then, decide how much you'll transfer to it every month.Cut back on other expenses so you have more money to spend on travel. If travel is a priority for you, that may mean spending less on other, less important expenses. For example, I haven't had a car for years because I can get around fine without one. Instead of an expensive car payment, I'd rather have more money I can spend on vacations. Part of improving your personal finances is deciding where you can spend and get the most out of your money.Get a travel credit card and use it to pay for all your purchases. Travel cards earn rewards that you can use to cover travel expenses. If you love to travel, it makes sense to have one of these credit cards. You can use it to pay for your regular expenses, and then use the rewards you earn to save on your travel costs.You may also discover that you're fine with any type of trip. Some travelers don't care about all the bells and whistles. There's no right or wrong way to travel. Just know that if you start making higher-end travel a regular part of your life, it can be hard to go back.

Is It Worth Buying a Drink Package on a Carnival Cruise? If you want to do the math and calculate your savings potential, ask yourself how many of each category of beverage you'd likely order in the average day. Add up the prices and compare it with the per-day cost of the CHEERS! program for your cruise to see if the cost is justified.Of course, there are other benefits of the CHEERS! program to consider. For example, you can order a drink or specialty coffee you aren't sure you'll like -- and if you don't like it, simply order another one without wasting any money. And since bottled water is included, you can simply ask for one every time you order a drink and carry them with you throughout your trip.The bottom line is CHEERS! can certainly be worthwhile on your next Carnival cruise, even if you don't plan to drink a lot of alcoholic beverages. But it depends on your preferences, budget, and how much you'll utilize the various beverage options that come with it.