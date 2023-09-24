Why You Should Always Use This App When Shopping Online
KEY POINTS
Online shopping has become the new norm. From everyday essentials to luxury items, you can order just about anything from the comfort of your own home. However, not all online shopping experiences are created equal. There is one app, in particular, that makes shopping even more convenient while also saving you money.
This app is Rakuten. Not only can you shop at over 3,500 stores, but you can also get up to 40% cash back on your purchases. This can help you keep more money in your savings account while shopping online and stay on budget while also earning rewards. Here's what you need to know about Rakuten.
1. Cash back rewards
The primary reason to use Rakuten is for its cash back rewards program. You can earn cash back on your purchases at thousands of stores, including popular retailers like Walmart, Staples, and Best Buy. The cash back percentages vary by store, but you can earn up to 40% cash back on your purchases at some retailers.
With every purchase you make, you earn cash back that can be paid via check or PayPal. Over time, these earnings can add up, and you can use your cash back to make even more purchases. One of the best things about Rakuten is that it is absolutely free to use.
There are no membership fees or hidden costs, and you can enjoy the full benefits of the app without paying a dime. This means that all the savings and earnings you get from shopping through Rakuten are yours to keep. Using Rakuten essentially means you get paid to shop.
2. Coupons and deals
In addition to earning cash back on your purchases, Rakuten offers a wide selection of coupons and deals for various retailers. These coupons and deals can help you save even more money on your purchases. The app also lists specific promotions and sales that are happening at various retailers, so you can know when to shop to get the best deals.
3. Easy to use
One of the things that make Rakuten stand out from other shopping apps is how easy it is to use. All you have to do is sign up for an account, download the app, use the browser extension or start shopping on rakuten.com. Rakuten tracks your purchases. Cash back is automatically applied to your account, and you can view your earnings in your account dashboard. The iOS and Android mobile apps make shopping even more convenient.
4. Refer friends for extra rewards
If you refer your friends to Rakuten, you can earn even more cash back rewards. Rakuten offers a referral program where you can earn $25 for each friend who signs up and makes a qualifying purchase. This is a great way to earn additional rewards while also introducing your friends to the app so they can save money, too.
5. Rakuten is safe and secure
Shopping online can be risky, but Rakuten ensures that all transactions are safe and secure. Rakuten is a reputable company that takes security and privacy seriously. The app uses state-of-the-art encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information. Additionally, Rakuten never sells or shares your data with third parties, and all transactions are processed through secure servers.
The app also has close to a four-star rating on Google Play and 4.8 star on the Apple App Store. Users consistently rate the app positively for its user friendliness and the amount of money they've earned through the cash back program.
Shopping online can be a lot of fun, but it is even better when you can get paid for it. With Rakuten, you can earn cash back on your purchases at over 3,500 stores, plus enjoy great deals and discounts. Shopping with Rakuten is easy, safe, and free, making it the go-to app for all your online shopping needs. Stop missing out on earning money and start shopping with Rakuten today.
