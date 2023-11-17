3 Holiday Purchases I Always Make at Costco
KEY POINTS
- I like buying gift bags in bulk so I have plenty on hand.
- I buy my baking supplies in bulk to save money.
- I indulge in a special holiday candy that I enjoy tremendously.
I shop at Costco regularly. As such, there are items I tend to buy over and over again, from produce to milk to cold cuts, and doing so frees up money for my savings account. But there are certain Costco products I always make a point to pick up during the holiday season. Here's what my list looks like.
1. Gift bags
Some people have the patience to sit there wrapping holiday presents for hours on end. I'm not one of those people. Heck, I barely have the patience to go out and search for presents, let alone wrap them.
That's why I don't feel bad about buying gift bags in bulk at Costco. It's an easy and relatively inexpensive way to make the process of handing out gifts go smoothly without spending a fortune.
Right now, Costco has a 20-count of holiday gift bags for $24.99 online. But prices in stores tend to be cheaper, so visiting your local Costco warehouse could result in a lower credit card tab.
2. Kirkland chocolate chips
Chocolate chips aren't a holiday item per se. But since I tend to do a lot of baking during the holidays (for gift-giving purposes as well as home consumption), I find that I need a bulk supply to complete all of my recipes.
You can buy a 4.5-pound bag of Kirkland semi sweet chocolate chips online for $13.99. That's just $0.20 per ounce. But chances are, you'll spend even less at your local Costco. At my neighborhood grocery store, I'm looking at spending $0.25 per ounce, and that's when chocolate chips go on sale. And when you're baking in bulk, you want to pay attention to that sort of savings.
3. Kirkland peppermint bark
When I think of winter, I think of all things peppermint, whether it's hot cocoa, soap, or chocolatey goodness. And one of my favorite things to consume during the holiday season is peppermint bark.
If you're not familiar with it, it's usually a layer of dark chocolate topped with a layer of white chocolate with crushed peppermint pieces interspersed throughout. And while it's not particularly difficult to make, Costco's version happens to be delicious and inexpensive. A giant tub of it at my local store sells for $9.99.
By comparison, at Williams Sonoma, you're looking at spending $29.95 for a one-pound box. I've had both, and I can tell you that Costco's version is just as good. I highly recommend a tub of Kirkland peppermint bark as a gift idea for those people who are otherwise impossible to shop for.
You might have special items or specific products you buy around the holidays. And it pays to see if Costco carries any of them on its shelves.
My advice, though, is to visit Costco in the evening during the holiday season, because that's when the store tends to be the least crowded (at least in my neck of the woods). I find that it's easier to walk the aisles and scope out the deals when there aren't tons of people around to get in my way. And no matter what you do, do not enter a Costco during a holiday shopping weekend. It's pretty much guaranteed to be a nightmare.
Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025
If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.
In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.