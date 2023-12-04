5 Fabulous Christmas Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $100
If you're in full-fledged panic mode because you're nowhere close to having finished your Christmas shopping yet, worry not. With your Amazon Prime membership, you're eligible for fast free shipping on a host of items. So as long as you make your purchases in short order, there's plenty of time for them to arrive ahead of the holiday.
Now you may be willing to spend more money on gifts for your closest family members than the majority of the people on your list. But even so, you may want to keep your per-gift spending to under $100 so you don't totally deplete your savings account in the course of your holiday shopping. If that's the case, then here are some Amazon finds worth checking out.
1. A Kindle e-reader
If your mom, sister, or spouse is a big reader, they may be tired of lugging books with them everywhere they go. Enter the Kindle, Amazon's famed e-reader.
Some models will cost you several hundred dollars, but you can find this one in denim for $99.99. It comes with 16 GB of storage and extended battery life -- a single charge is said to last up to six weeks (though that'll of course depend on usage). Plus, right now, your $99.99 Kindle purchase also comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited, so your recipient can access extra books at no cost.
2. An Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet
If your kids have been begging for tablets of their own, now's a good time to buy one for Christmas. This tablet normally retails for $149.99, but it's currently available for $84.99. It features 32 GB of storage space, a 13-hour battery life, and parental controls, so you can decide what content your children should and should not be accessing.
3. The Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Know someone special who loves their morning coffee? Heading to Dunkin' or Starbucks every day could run up quite the hefty credit card tab.
That's what makes this Keurig a great gift. It can make coffee for three different cup sizes and in a variety of brewing strengths, so your recipient can customize their cup of joe as they see fit. And its mint green color has the potential to add some character to any kitchen. You can snag it for $69.99.
4. The Sceptre Curved 24-inch Gaming Monitor
Have a big gamer in your life? This monitor could really enhance the experience for them. For $89.97 (a 10% discount from its usual price), you get a curved design with built-in speakers and high refresh rate that won't slow your favorite gamer down.
This monitor can be wall-mounted or placed on a desk or table -- the choice is yours. And it's compatible with Windows 10.
5. The Fitbit Inspire 3
Maybe your brother is resolving to up his fitness game in 2023. Or maybe your high-schooler is gearing up to run cross country in the spring and could use a way to track their steps and mileage.
Either way, this Fitbit makes a great gift. And right now, it's available for just $79.95. It tracks active minutes, heart rate, sleep, and more. Plus it includes a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium, which gives users added fitness data beyond the regular app.
These are just a handful of the numerous gifts Amazon has available for under $100. But do remember that popular products can sell out, especially in the coming weeks as more and more people attempt to tackle their last-minute Christmas shopping. So if you don't want to lose out on Amazon's great deals, you may want to try to finish your shopping sooner rather than later.
