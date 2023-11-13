Costco Just Dropped More Early Black Friday Deals. Here Are 3 You Should Check Out
Black Friday is almost here, and that's something you may be pretty excited about. But the reality is that you don't necessarily have to wait for the day after Thanksgiving to arrive to score some great deals at Costco. The warehouse club giant has already released a string of pre-Black Friday deals so you can begin saving right away. Here are three you may want to check out.
1. $130 off the Samsung 32" Class ViewFinity UR90 4K UHD Curved Monitor
If you've been looking to upgrade your monitor, now's a great time to do it. This discounted Samsung model comes with four times more pixels than Full HD for a crisper image on screen. The curved nature of this monitor not only looks sleek, but lends to a better viewing experience to boot.
Plus, when you buy electronics from Costco, you get a second year warranty included with your purchase. You also get free tech support should you need it. And if you're self-employed and are buying this monitor to improve your efficiency at work, you can ask your accountant if it's possible to write it off as a business expense.
2. $100 off the Vitamix E520 Blender Bundle
If you're not familiar with the Vitamix, think of it as a super blender. This model comes with 10 variable speeds plus a pulse feature when you need a lighter touch. The blender also comes with three program settings -- smoothies, hot soups, and frozen desserts. The Costco bundle that's on sale includes a 64-ounce low-profile container and two 22-ounce tumblers with stainless steel straws.
If you've been looking to buy a Vitamix, now's a good time to reap some savings. But you should know that this model is a member-only item. Some online Costco deals are made available to non-members, but this isn't one of them.
3. $50 off a two-pack of Oral-B Genius Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes
Many dentists will tell you that brushing with an electric toothbrush is a great way to maintain solid oral health. If you've been looking for a pair of electric toothbrushes, consider this bundle from Costco. It features two travel cases and two charging stations. Each brush also comes with six different brushing modes.
If you have a flexible spending account you haven't used up yet, you may be thinking of buying this toothbrush two-pack to spend down your balance in time for the new year. Unfortunately, though, electric toothbrushes are not considered an FSA-eligible expense. Similarly, if you have money in an HSA (health savings account), you should know that an electric toothbrush will not be considered a qualifying medical expense, either.
These three items are just a sampling of the pre-Black Friday deals Costco has available online and in stores. It could pay to head over to your local Costco in the next week and see what other deals you can spot. In-store prices are often lower than the prices you'll see online. So if you want to save the most cash on your pre-Black Friday shopping, that's really the way to go.
