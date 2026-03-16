Best CD Rates This Week, March 16, 2026: Rates Have Come Down -- These CDs Are Still Worth Opening
Finding a CD above 4.00% APY is getting harder by the week. Banks are pricing in future Fed cuts, and that's pushing rates lower across the board.
But a few strong options remain. Lock one in now with a fixed-rate CD, and your return stays steady no matter what happens next.
Here are the best CD rates to look at this week.
Featured offers
Best CD rates this week, March 16, 2026
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|Limelight Bank
|6 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|24, 36, 48 Months
|4.10%
|$1,000
|Synchrony Bank
|14 Months
|4.10%
|$0
|Limelight Bank
|12 Months
|4.10%
|$1,000
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|9, 12, 18 Months
|4.00%
|$500
Every CD featured here is FDIC-insured, so your deposits are safe up to $250,000. The right fit really comes down to two things -- how long you're willing to set your money aside and how much you plan to invest.
If you're after a short-term win, United Fidelity Bank is offering 4.20% APY on a 6-month CD with a $1,000 minimum to open. Want to lock in for longer? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.15% APY, also with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Both options deliver steady, predictable growth.
And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 14 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why now could be the ideal time to open a CD
If you've got cash sitting in savings earning next to nothing, a certificate of deposit could be an excellent way to take advantage of those few remaining competitive rates. CDs are built for money you won't need for a while -- whether that's a few months or a few years -- and reward patience with guaranteed returns.
A CD may be worth considering if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your long-term goals, like retirement, are on track with other investments.
- You prefer steady growth and less exposure to market swings.
With fixed APYs and FDIC insurance up to $250,000, CDs offer both security and peace of mind. And with the Fed expected to cut rates a couple more times later this year, this could be one of your last opportunities to capture a top-tier rate before they drift lower.
Example: Earn a quick and easy $1,200 -- guaranteed
One of the biggest perks of a CD is certainty. From the moment you open it, you'll know exactly how much you'll earn.
For instance, a $25,000 deposit in Synchrony Bank's 14 Mo. CD would grow to about $26,200 by maturity -- that's $1,200 in guaranteed interest, no market risk and no extra work.
Even if rates fall again before the end of the CD term, your earnings stay locked. That's the power of a fixed-rate CD. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.
How to open a CD in just 5 steps
Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Compare rates. Browse several banks -- online institutions often have the best offers.
- Decide your deposit. You usually can't add funds later, and early withdrawals come with penalties.
- Apply. Submit your info online or at a branch -- ID, Social Security number, and bank details.
- Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts.
- Track your maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when to withdraw or renew.
Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Grow your money and keep it accessible
If you'd rather keep your cash within reach, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) might be the better call. Some of the best HYSAs right now are paying APYs close to what short-term CDs offer -- without locking up your money.
The upside is easy access: you can add or withdraw whenever you want, no fees or penalties. The downside? Rates can change at any time, unlike CDs, which hold your yield steady until the term ends.
Featured HYSA: The Axos ONE® combo checking and savings account currently pays up to 4.21% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements -- higher than even the top short-term CDs and with full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
Axos ONE®
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- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
|
Earn $50 or $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
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3.80%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of February 17, 2026. For more information, you can check the FDIC website.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends April 13, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
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FAQs
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Yes -- especially with top APYs still available around 4.00%. CDs offer a fixed, predictable return, making them a great option if you want to earn more than a regular savings account without taking on stock market risk. With rates trending lower after multiple Fed cuts in the second half of 2025, locking in a competitive yield now could be a smart move.
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Yes. CDs from banks and credit unions are typically insured up to $250,000 by the FDIC or NCUA, making them one of the safest ways to earn a guaranteed return.
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A certificate of deposit (CD) is a savings product that holds your money for a set period -- typically anywhere from 6 months to 5 years -- in exchange for a fixed interest rate. You'll earn interest over time, and when the term ends (called "maturity"), you can withdraw your original deposit plus the earned interest.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJames McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.