Best CD Rates This Week, March 30, 2026: End of Quarter -- Is Your Money Working Hard Enough?
The first quarter is almost done. If your savings haven't moved in a while, this is a natural moment to take stock and ask whether you're getting the most out of them.
CD rates are still competitive enough to make a difference. Lock in a fixed rate before Q2 gets underway and rates slip any further.
Here are the best CD rates available this week.
Featured offers
Best CD rates this week, March 30, 2026
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.20%
|$1,000
|Limelight Bank
|6 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.15%
|$1,000
|United Fidelity Bank
|24, 36, 48 Months
|4.10%
|$1,000
|Limelight Bank
|12 Months
|4.10%
|$1,000
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|9, 12, 18 Months
|4.00%
|$500
|Synchrony Bank
|14 Months
|4.00%
|$0
All CDs listed here are FDIC-insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per bank. The right choice depends on two things -- how long you're comfortable locking away your money and how much you plan to invest.
- If you're looking for a short-term option, United Fidelity Bank is offering a 6-month CD with a 4.20% APY and a $1,000 minimum deposit.
- Prefer something longer? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.15% APY, also with a $1,000 minimum.
- In the market for something in the middle? Synchrony Bank's 14 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.
Why opening a CD now makes sense
If you've got extra cash sitting in a savings account earning next to nothing, this could be the moment to move. CDs let you secure a higher, fixed return before rates slide any further -- a great choice for money you won't need for a while.
A CD could be a smart move if:
- You already have an emergency fund covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your long-term investments are on track.
- You'd rather earn steady, guaranteed growth than ride out market ups and downs.
There were a total of three Fed rate cuts in the second half of 2025, but we've seen a pause so far this year. That likely won't last forever. Acting soon could help you lock in one of the last strong rates before they have the chance to drift any lower.
Example: Earn an easy $1,170 in just over a year
One of the best parts of a CD is knowing exactly what you'll earn from day one.
For example, if you deposit $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 14 Mo. CD, your balance would grow to around $26,170 at maturity -- that's $1,170 in guaranteed interest with zero effort.
Your rate stays fixed the entire time, so even if yields drop again, your earnings won't. Locking in now could make a meaningful difference to your total returns over the next year. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.
How to open a CD in 5 simple steps
Setting up a CD only takes a few minutes. Here's how:
- Compare rates. Online banks often offer higher APYs than traditional ones.
- Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add more later, and early withdrawals come with penalties.
- Apply. Fill out your information online or in person -- you'll need your ID, SSN, and bank account details.
- Transfer funds. Move your money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit clears.
- Mark your maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when it's time to renew or cash out.
Once your CD is funded, your money starts earning automatically. Click here to see today's best CD rates.
Want flexibility instead? Try a high-yield savings account
If you'd rather keep your money easy to reach, a high-yield savings account (HYSA) could be a better fit. Many are still paying APYs that rival short-term CDs -- but with the added perk of full access to your cash.
- The upside: You can deposit or withdraw whenever you like, no penalties.
- The trade-off: HYSA rates can change anytime, while CD rates stay locked until maturity.
If flexibility matters more than a fixed rate, a top HYSA could give you the best of both worlds -- strong earnings and total access to your funds.
Featured HYSA: The Axos ONE® combo checking and savings account currently pays up to 4.21% APY on savings balances when you meet account requirements -- higher than even the top short-term CDs and with full access to your funds. Read our full review to learn more.
Axos ONE®
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- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
|
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
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3.80%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends April 13, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosures
CIT updates the multiplier information based on the FDIC National Rates. The FDIC publishes their rate on the third Monday of each month (always will be their effective date) and CIT updates its site by the end of that week.
CIT updates its APY disclosure only when there is a rate change (increases or decreases)
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://cit-fcb-t.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
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Sources
FAQs
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Yes -- especially with top APYs still available around 4.00%. CDs offer a fixed, predictable return, making them a great option if you want to earn more than a regular savings account without taking on stock market risk. With rates trending lower after multiple Fed cuts in the second half of 2025, locking in a competitive yield now could be a smart move.
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Yes. CDs from banks and credit unions are typically insured up to $250,000 by the FDIC or NCUA, making them one of the safest ways to earn a guaranteed return.
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A certificate of deposit (CD) is a savings product that holds your money for a set period -- typically anywhere from 6 months to 5 years -- in exchange for a fixed interest rate. You'll earn interest over time, and when the term ends (called "maturity"), you can withdraw your original deposit plus the earned interest.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJames McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is subject to change at any time without notice. Offer applies to personal non-IRA accounts only. Fees may reduce earnings. For CD accounts, a penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. After maturity, if your CD rolls over, you will earn the offered rate of interest in effect at that time. Visit synchrony.com/banking for current rates, terms and account requirements. Member FDIC.