Best CD Rates This Week, May 25, 2026: A Memorial Day Gift to Your Savings

Before you fire up the grill today, take five minutes to do something good for your money. CD rates are still holding at levels worth locking in -- but that window could narrow as summer gets underway. Think of it as a different kind of long weekend project. Open a fixed-rate CD today, and your money gets to work while you relax. Here are the best CD rates available this week. Featured offers

Best CD rates this week, May 25, 2026

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit United Fidelity Bank 6, 24, 36, 48, 60 Months 4.14%-4.17% $1,000 LendingClub 11 Months 4.15% $500 Bread Financial 9 Months 4.15% $1,500 Newtek Bank 9 Months 4.10% $2,500 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.07% $500 EverBank (through Raisin) 6 Months 4.05% $1 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of May 24, 2026.

Every CD featured above is FDIC-insured, meaning your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per bank. The right choice depends on two simple things -- how long you want to set your money aside and how much you're ready to invest. If you're after something short and sweet , United Fidelity Bank is offering a 6-month CD at 4.15% APY with a reasonable $1,000 minimum to open.

, United Fidelity Bank is offering a 6-month CD at 4.15% APY with a reasonable $1,000 minimum to open. Prefer to go long-term ? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.16% APY and also requires a $1,000 minimum deposit.

? United Fidelity Bank's 5-year CD pays 4.16% APY and also requires a $1,000 minimum deposit. And for those who want a middle ground, Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD delivers a competitive option -- solid return, no minimum balance, and a term that keeps your cash accessible while still locking in today's higher yield.

Rates as of April 29, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 9 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Why it pays to open a CD now If your savings are sitting idle in a low-yield account, now's your chance to earn more. CDs let you lock in a higher rate before they fall further -- ideal for money you won't need to touch anytime soon. A CD could be a good fit if: You already have a healthy emergency fund.

Your retirement and investment goals are on track.

You prefer reliable, fixed growth over the ups and downs of the market. With a total of three Fed rate cuts in the second half of 2025, and more rate decisions looming, current higher yields might not last much longer. Opening a CD now could help you secure one of the last top-tier APYs before they slip below 4.00%.

Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,746 in just 9 Months One reason savers love CDs is predictability -- you'll know exactly how much you'll earn from the start. For example, putting $25,000 into Synchrony Bank's 9 Mo. CD would leave you with about $25,746 at maturity. That's $746 in guaranteed earnings in well under a year, no effort required. And because your rate is locked in, your return won't change -- even if the Fed cuts rates again. Securing today's yield could give your savings a clear advantage heading into next year. See our full Synchrony Online CD review to learn more.

Rates as of April 29, 2026 Synchrony Online CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.00% Term: 9 Months Min. Deposit: $0 Open Account for On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Open a CD in 5 easy steps Getting started takes only a few minutes. Here's the simple process: Compare rates. Check multiple banks -- online options often pay more. Choose your deposit. Most CDs don't let you add funds later, and early withdrawals can mean penalties. Apply. You can do it online or in-person -- have your ID, SSN, and bank details ready. Transfer funds. Move money from checking or savings; your rate locks once the deposit posts. Mark your calendar. Note your maturity date so you'll know when it's time to renew or withdraw. Once it's funded, your CD starts earning right away. Click here to see today's best CD rates.