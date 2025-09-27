Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 27, 2025: Snag APYs up to 4.45% Before They're Gone
We're already seeing the impact of the Fed's Sept. 17 rate cut -- several banks have lowered their CD rates over the last week, and more could follow soon.
If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's the time to act. Locking in a fixed rate today lets you lock in solid returns before they slide any further.
Here are some of the top CD rates you can still grab right now.
Best CD rates today, Sept. 27, 2025
|Bank
|Term
|APY
|Minimum Deposit
|LendingClub
|8 Months
|4.45%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|6 Months
|4.35%
|$1,000
|Climate First Bank
|6 Months
|4.34%
|$500
|United Fidelity Bank
|60 Months
|4.30%
|$1,000
All of the CDs featured here come from FDIC-insured banks, which means your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best option depends on two things: how much you plan to put in and how long you're comfortable locking it away.
Prefer a shorter timeline? LendingClub is paying 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with only $500 required to open. Looking for more stability over the years? United Fidelity offers a 5-year CD at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both stand out as solid picks.
Featured CD: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD pays 4.45% APY and has a $500 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.
Is now the time to open a CD?
If you've got cash you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to grow it. CDs are best for money you can set aside -- whether for a few months or several years -- without dipping in.
A CD might be the right fit if:
- You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account covering three to six months of expenses.
- Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.
- You'd rather have steady, guaranteed growth than ride out stock market swings.
With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs give you both safety and predictability. If you want a low-risk spot for extra savings, now could be the perfect time to lock one in.
Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,736 in 8 months
The appeal of CDs is simple -- certainty. From the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends.
Take LendingClub's 8-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $25,736 by maturity. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort.
And with interest rates likely to drop again before the end of next year, locking in today's higher yield could put you ahead. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.
Open a CD in 5 simple steps
It doesn't take long to set up a CD -- and once it's open, your money starts earning a fixed return right away. Here's how:
- Compare banks. Look at offers from different places. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones.
- Decide your deposit. Most CDs don't allow extra contributions, and pulling money out early usually means a penalty. Choose an amount you're fine leaving alone.
- Apply online or in person. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding details ready.
- Fund your CD. Move money from checking or savings. Your rate is locked as soon as the deposit clears.
- Track the maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when your CD ends and can decide whether to renew or cash out.
That's all it takes -- five quick steps to lock in a safe, guaranteed return. Want to grab today's best APYs before they drop? Click here to compare the top CD rates.
Boost your savings without losing access
A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a strong return while keeping your money within reach. Right now, some of the best HYSAs pay APYs that compete with leading CDs.
The big advantage is flexibility -- you can add or withdraw funds whenever you want, with no fees or delays.
The catch? HYSA rates aren't locked in. They can shift up or down at any time, while CDs guarantee your rate until the term ends.
One clear standout now is CIT Platinum Savings. This account pays a competitive 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more, which is right up there with some of the best CD rates. It's also currently offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new account holders. Learn more below.
CIT Platinum Savings
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
FAQs
You can, but there's usually a penalty. When you open a CD, you agree to leave your money in for a set time -- like 6 months, a year, or even multiple years. If you need it before then, the bank will likely charge you some of the interest you've earned. Early withdrawal penalties vary by bank. That's why CDs are best for money you don't plan to touch right away.
Yes. Certificates of deposit are one of the safest places to keep your money. Your deposits are insured by the FDIC (or NCUA if you use a credit union) up to $250,000 per person, per bank. That means even if the bank fails, your money is protected.
-
Rates are still among the best we've seen in years, but they may not stay this high for long. The Fed cut rates on Sept. 17 as expected, so CD rates are likely to start trending downward as a result. Locking in now means you keep today's return all the way through your CD's term.
