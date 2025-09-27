Best CD Rates Today, Sept. 27, 2025: Snag APYs up to 4.45% Before They're Gone

We're already seeing the impact of the Fed's Sept. 17 rate cut -- several banks have lowered their CD rates over the last week, and more could follow soon. If you've been thinking about opening a CD, now's the time to act. Locking in a fixed rate today lets you lock in solid returns before they slide any further. Here are some of the top CD rates you can still grab right now. Featured offers

Best CD rates today, Sept. 27, 2025

Bank Term APY Minimum Deposit LendingClub 8 Months 4.45% $500 United Fidelity Bank 6 Months 4.35% $1,000 Climate First Bank 6 Months 4.34% $500 United Fidelity Bank 60 Months 4.30% $1,000 Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 26, 2025.

All of the CDs featured here come from FDIC-insured banks, which means your deposits are protected up to $250,000. The best option depends on two things: how much you plan to put in and how long you're comfortable locking it away. Prefer a shorter timeline? LendingClub is paying 4.45% APY on an 8 Mo. CD, with only $500 required to open. Looking for more stability over the years? United Fidelity offers a 5-year CD at 4.30% APY with a $1,000 minimum. Both stand out as solid picks. Featured CD: LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD pays 4.45% APY and has a $500 minimum deposit. It's long enough to protect your savings from inflation and potential rate cuts, yet short enough to keep your cash within reach.

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2025 LendingClub CD Member FDIC. APY: 4.45% Term: 8 Months Min. Deposit: $500 Open Account for On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Is now the time to open a CD? If you've got cash you won't need for a while, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a simple way to grow it. CDs are best for money you can set aside -- whether for a few months or several years -- without dipping in. A CD might be the right fit if: You already have an emergency fund in a high-yield savings account covering three to six months of expenses.

Your retirement and other long-term goals are on track with investments like index funds or IRAs.

You'd rather have steady, guaranteed growth than ride out stock market swings. With FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and fixed returns, CDs give you both safety and predictability. If you want a low-risk spot for extra savings, now could be the perfect time to lock one in.

Example: Grow $25,000 into $25,736 in 8 months The appeal of CDs is simple -- certainty. From the moment you open one, you'll know exactly what your balance will be when the term ends. Take LendingClub's 8-month CD as an example. A $25,000 deposit would grow to about $25,736 by maturity. That's $736 in guaranteed earnings on a short timeline, with zero effort. And with interest rates likely to drop again before the end of next year, locking in today's higher yield could put you ahead. Read our full LendingClub CD review to find out more and lock in your rate today.

Open a CD in 5 simple steps It doesn't take long to set up a CD -- and once it's open, your money starts earning a fixed return right away. Here's how: Compare banks. Look at offers from different places. Online banks often pay more than traditional ones. Decide your deposit. Most CDs don't allow extra contributions, and pulling money out early usually means a penalty. Choose an amount you're fine leaving alone. Apply online or in person. Have your ID, Social Security number, and funding details ready. Fund your CD. Move money from checking or savings. Your rate is locked as soon as the deposit clears. Track the maturity date. Set a reminder so you'll know when your CD ends and can decide whether to renew or cash out. That's all it takes -- five quick steps to lock in a safe, guaranteed return. Want to grab today's best APYs before they drop? Click here to compare the top CD rates.

Boost your savings without losing access A high-yield savings account (HYSA) lets you earn a strong return while keeping your money within reach. Right now, some of the best HYSAs pay APYs that compete with leading CDs. The big advantage is flexibility -- you can add or withdraw funds whenever you want, with no fees or delays. The catch? HYSA rates aren't locked in. They can shift up or down at any time, while CDs guarantee your rate until the term ends. One clear standout now is CIT Platinum Savings. This account pays a competitive 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more, which is right up there with some of the best CD rates. It's also currently offering a limited-time welcome bonus for new account holders. Learn more below.